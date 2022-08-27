Home Entertainment ‘Tahr’ Releases New Trailer, Cate Blanchett’s Passionate Conductor
‘Tahr’ Releases New Trailer, Cate Blanchett’s Passionate Conductor

‘Tahr’ Releases New Trailer, Cate Blanchett’s Passionate Conductor
“Tal”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, Cate Blanchett starring in the new film “Tal” released a new trailer, music and life, full of dramatic tension.

Also starring Nomi Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Alan Cordler, Sylvia Flote, Bran Chet plays Lydia Tár, a top orchestra conductor, considered one of the greatest composers/conductors, and the first female chief conductor in the history of a well-known German orchestra.

Todd Field (Being a Mother, The Edge of Accidents) wrote and directed the music, with music composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir, the composer of Joker and Chernobyl. Produced by Focus Pictures, released in North America on October 7, shortlisted for the main competition of the Venice Film Festival.

