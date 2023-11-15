Taika Waititi Unsure About Future Thor Movies

Marvel’s future plans for the “Thor” series of movies remain uncertain, according to recent comments from Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi. Waititi, who directed “Thor 3” and the upcoming “Thor 4”, expressed uncertainty about the studio’s intentions in a recent interview, stating that he is currently focused on other projects and may not be available for another installment in the series for several years.

“I’m not sure if Marvel plans to continue filming the ‘Thor’ series of movies, but I would definitely not be involved,” Waititi said, addressing speculation about the potential for a fifth Thor movie. The director revealed that he is currently occupied with other projects, including the filming of the “Star Wars” series of movies, describing the project as “still a work in progress.”

“I won’t return for another potential Thor movie until all of these projects are completed, which could happen in six or seven years,” Waititi explained, indicating that even if he was interested in returning, he doesn’t believe it’s likely. However, he expressed openness to another director taking the reins for a potential fifth Thor movie, stating, “I would never feel like they were cheating on me, our relationship is open and if they want to date someone else, I’m happy for it. I will still go back to their bed one day.”

In addition to Waititi’s comments, actor Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the titular character, also recently expressed that he doesn’t intend to stay at Marvel for an extended period. Hemsworth voiced concerns that fans may grow tired of his character and mentioned that Thor 4 initially scared him due to its tone being too silly for his liking.

It remains to be seen how Marvel will ultimately approach the “Thor” series, with both Waititi and Hemsworth expressing reservations about their continued involvement. As of now, it appears that the future of the beloved superhero franchise is uncertain, leaving fans eager for updates on the studio’s plans.