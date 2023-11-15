Chengdu Sports Delegation Shines at National Student Games in Nanning

Chengdu Sports Delegation Shines at National Student Games

After more than a month of fierce competition, the first National Student (Youth) Games concluded in Nanning on November 15, with the Chengdu Sports Delegation achieving remarkable success.

The delegation, representing the city of Chengdu, participated as a city unit for the first time in 8 years, and their performance was outstanding. They won a total of 21 gold medals, 19 silvers, and 21 bronzes, ranking 6th in the gold medal list, 6th in the medal list, and 4th in the overall score list among the 69 participating delegations.

Notably, the track and field events saw the Chengdu Sports Delegation secure 8 golds, 4 silvers, and 2 bronzes, emerging as the leading delegation in this category. Sprinter Liu Yinglan, only 17 years old, stood out by winning 5 gold medals in 5 days, surpassing the record set at the Youth Games. Liu Yinglan expressed her determination to achieve even greater results in the future, saying, “I will aim at the ‘Asian Flying Star’ Li Xuemei, work hard and achieve great results again!”

In addition to their success in track and field, the Chengdu Sports Delegation also excelled in cycling and rowing events, winning a total of 4 gold medals in cycling and 3 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronzes in rowing.

According to the Chengdu Municipal Sports Bureau, the delegation’s 903 athletes competed in 36 major events and 45 sub-events, achieving gold medals in 9 major events, including track and field, cycling, rowing, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, and wrestling. The number of gold medals won by the Chengdu Sports Delegation at this Youth Games is a new high in the past 45 years.

A spokesperson for the Chengdu Municipal Sports Bureau expressed their pride in the delegation’s performance, stating, “Chengdu athletes worked hard to show the spirit of the city, whether it was the number of gold medals, medals, or the overall score list.”

The remarkable achievements of the Chengdu Sports Delegation at the National Student Games reflect the city’s commitment to sports and education integration, as well as its dedication to nurturing young sports talents. The success of the delegation demonstrates Chengdu’s position as a new first-tier city in the country.

