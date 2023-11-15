Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Prepare for a Monster-Sized Game

The upcoming release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been generating a lot of buzz among gaming enthusiasts, and for good reason. According to the game’s developers, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the game is set to be an epic, “monster-like” adventure that will require a significant amount of time to complete.

Masayoshi Yokoyama, the owner of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, recently spoke to Japanese media outlet Game Watch about the game’s length, describing it as “a monster game that’s longer than anything we’ve made to date.” In fact, Yokoyama went on to say that the game will be so lengthy that it cannot be completed in just one or two all-night gaming sessions.

Yokoyama also expressed concerns about the potential hesitation from players to invest the time needed to fully experience the game. He stated, “That means a lot of people will be hesitant to play the game, or end up letting it wait on the shelves. I find the possibility of that outcome pathetic, so I guess, we have to get everyone excited enough to play it.”

In order to address these concerns, Yokoyama emphasized the need to generate excitement and enthusiasm for the game, even if it means players dedicating a week or a month to complete it. He expressed a sense of responsibility as a creator to provide enough content to keep players engaged and excited throughout the lengthy gameplay experience.

The previous installment in the Yakuza series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, lasted approximately 50 hours, setting high expectations for the upcoming release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The game is scheduled to be released on January 26 and is anticipated to offer a gameplay experience far longer than its predecessor.

With the promise of a “monster-like” game that will require significant time investment, gaming enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. As the gaming community prepares to embark on this epic adventure, it’s clear that the game is poised to offer an immersive and expansive gaming experience unlike anything seen before.

Share this: Facebook

X

