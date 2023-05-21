Taiwan Puppet IP’s original team gathered together and was once again hit by “Moe Detective 3″_Guangming.com

This issue of “Moe Detective Detective 3” has aroused super heated discussions since its broadcast. #徐志升娜扎笑笑pasta# #静静说姐姐姐很很很很不时候精斧# #萌探3在客客雷点上跳迪# and other topics have been on the hot search, accumulatively received more than 500 million views. Coinciding with the 520th node, the fourth episode of the program ushered in the strong return of 6 classic Taiwanese idol dramas, turning “Moe Detective 3” into a romantic and funny love variety show. Not only that, but this program also uses the most explosive press conference in history to attract onlookers to eat melons online. “Moe Detective 3” not only knows how to play, but also dares to play. “Super Fusion” Fan Zong infinitely expands the imagination of content, only you can’t think of it, and it can’t be done without “Moe Detective 3”.

6 Taiwanese puppet IP fusion, “Moe Detective 3” opens the romantic love complex mode

In the past few weeks, audiences have watched criminal investigation films, spy films, and costume suspense blockbusters in “Moe Detective 3”. This time, “Moe Detective 3” actually turned on the romance mode, with the theme of “Love Like an Idol Drama”, and presented a super sweet and super romantic CP interactive scene in this 520 audience. The puppet characters who once appeared as love initiations in adolescence have returned collectively. When Angela Chang put on a white dress and a crown on her head, she replayed the lost princess Huang Fushan in “The Little Princess”, and reproduced the classic picnic scene on the rooftop with Nan Fengjin played by Huang Zitao; Shan Junhao, the general ceiling, and Ye Tianyu, played by Xie Na, jointly performed the famous scene of saving the ball at the ball; when Zheng Yuanchang put on the school uniform and returned to the campus scene of “Mischievous Kiss”, he and Sun Qian’s version of Yuan Xiangqin staged a classic scene in which the confession was rejected , not only touched the DNA of the audience, but also brought sweet touch and blush and heartbeat.

Of course, this episode of the program upholds the consistent personality of “Moe Detective 3”, not only has a large gathering of IPs, but also a large number of CP stews. After the restoration and adaptation of the 6 popular TV puppet IPs in “Moe Detective 3”, they are both familiar and fresh. In the show, Angela Chang plays the roles of Huang Fushan and Yi Tianbian, not only guarded by Nan Fengjin, but also Xu Zeya (played by Xu Shaoyang), the official partner of “Lovers in Dolphin Bay”, appeared to win the love; Jun Hao and the idol star He Qun (played by Xu Zhisheng) in “Smiling Pasta”; Jiang Zhishu’s family went bankrupt because of Huang Fushan. With such an intricate relationship between characters, the audience can’t help but “regret” eating the wrong CP after being immersed in a sweet love. This is the fusion of “Happy Variety Show” and “Love Variety Show”!

The “Choke Fan” variety show is full of laughter, lock on “Moe Detective 3” and interact with each other happily

This issue of “Moe Detective 3” not only has a romantic drama, but also has an explosive press conference! Only “Moe Detective 3” can make first-line artists respond to sharp and negative comments online. I have to say that “Moe Detective 3” is simply jumping on the guests’ thunder. Faced with the question of “whether I owe Wenjing Bao 30,000 yuan or not”, Xie Na clarified that she asked her younger brother to pay it back that night; being gossiped about “is it true that the sisters are intriguing”, Tranquility responded wittily mainly because there was no time; when asked to see After watching the “Poor Ha” ghost animal video, Nazha played the spirit of entertaining the public and expressed her apology to the person involved, Jin Qingxia. The “internal entertainer” really dared to play and dare to speak, and the laughing audience choked out a mouthful of food . Not only the Mengtan family, but the program team will not let go of every flying guest who arrives. Asked if Ming Dao was at odds with Chen Qiao En, asked if Angela Chang didn’t get married because she didn’t believe in love. The scale is so large that the audience in front of the screen couldn’t help but sweat for it.

The ability of “Moe Detective 3” to output a “happy” experience is beyond doubt. Not only in the program, but also outside the program, it has linked with hot springs, parks, business districts and other large entertainment facilities to hold offline interactions many times. On May 20th and 21st, “Moe Detective 3” and the title sponsor Yili Qiaolezi held a large-scale offline promotion event in the business district, and attracted users to participate in adventure games and experience the program personally The ability to “jolly” interact.

If these are not enough? The fifth issue of “Moe Detective 3” will usher in the team building theme of “Annual Partner Competition”. In this program, members of the Mengtan family will bring their friends in their circles to open the largest cosplay show in domestic entertainment. All the stars will collectively cosplay the popular mobile game IP “Glory of the King”. You will see Zhao Liying transforming into Gongsunli, and the Jade Rabbit princess is full of exotic styles; Chen Qiaoen cosplays Jia Luo, with purple hair, playful and handsome. There are also flying guests such as Ding Zhen, Zeng Shunxi, Hu Lan, and Niao Niao showing stunning looks. Lock on iQiyi at 18:00 on May 26 to watch “Moe Detective Detective 3”, and more exciting things will be unlocked for you.