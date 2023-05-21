“Every ID. Will Meet” Chairman of FAW-Volkswagen ID. Club Gathered in Foshan to Experience the Pure Electric Charm of ID. Family

“Every ID. will meet” – a group photo of the FAW-Volkswagen ID. Club president’s trip back to “home”.Photo courtesy of FAW-Volkswagen Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Qiche) Recently, the FAW-Volkswagen ID. The presidents of car clubs and their families from all over the country gathered in Foshan to visit the MEB smart factory, share their experience in car club operations, conduct intense seminars, and participate in Q&A with senior leaders. While feeling the pure electric charm of the FAW-Volkswagen ID. family, Discuss plans for future development.

At the same time, the trip of the chairman of the car club to his “home” is also a part of the third FAW-Volkswagen 521 Years Series activities. “5, 2, 1” not only means that FAW-Volkswagen will provide customers with first-class products and services based on the lean manufacturing system of the five major bases, but also entrusts FAW-Volkswagen with the sincere cooperation of Chinese and German shareholders. The most affectionate and sincere confession from all the family members.

The chairman of ID. Club and other car friends FAW-Volkswagen visited the Foshan MEB smart factory.Photo courtesy of FAW-Volkswagen Hualong.com

All the presidents of car clubs gathered at FAW-Volkswagen Foshan MEB Smart Factory. Accompanied by engineers, they experienced FAW-Volkswagen’s high-intelligence and high-automation production strength, and at the same time felt FAW-Volkswagen’s dedication to production control Pursue.

President Zhang from Wuxi Golf Club and President Bian from Beijing ID.Che Club respectively shared their experience in the operation of the club, and explained the related problems and countermeasures in the operation of the club from different dimensions.

Alexander Schaarschmidt, the German director of ID. Operation Center, introduced ID.7 VIZZION, a blockbuster new product of the ID. brand, so that everyone can truly feel the flagship charm of “Volkswagen’s global pure electric flagship sedan”.

In addition, FAW-Volkswagen Sales Co., Ltd. Zhao Qun, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Chairman of the Labor Union, Wu Yingkai, Chinese Director of User Operation Center, Cai Yu, Chinese Director of ID. Operation Center, Alexander Schaarschmidt, German Director of ID. Operation Center and on-site FAW- Volkswagen employees and the presidents of the Che Youhui participated in the theme discussion session, offering suggestions for the development of the ID. family and the future of the Che Youhui.

This symposium was divided into five groups, and heated discussions were held around the five core topics of “product”, “rights”, “charging”, “experience” and “operation”. After the discussion, the representatives of each group shared the results. From the topic analysis, to the conclusion, to the proposal, the logic was clear, the content was rich, and the emotion was sincere, which was highly recognized by everyone present. The conclusions of each group’s discussion also give ID. Family more possibilities for breakthroughs from a perspective closer to users, and broaden the new ideas for the development of ID. Family in multiple dimensions.

FAW-Volkswagen Sales Co., Ltd. Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Chairman of the Labor Union Zhao Qun delivered a speech.Photo courtesy of FAW-Volkswagen Hualong.com

Zhao Qun made a concluding speech. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the presidents for their opinions and suggestions, and was moved by their deep affection for “home”. He said that FAW-Volkswagen will always maintain breakthroughs and innovations. More excellent products, but also to bring users a better service experience. For the “user-centered” FAW-Volkswagen, the communication and co-construction with users is an indispensable core source. During the development of the ID. New developments in the energy sector.

During the question-and-answer session for senior leaders, the presidents of the car clubs spoke freely and raised questions that users in their car clubs cared about, whether they focused on future products, or cared about the existing experience, or were sharp or profound. full and earnest answer. Through in-depth exchanges and discussions, the distance between the brand and users has been further narrowed, and the real needs of the majority of users have been understood more deeply.

Since its establishment in 1991, FAW-Volkswagen has always adhered to the “user-centric” concept, listened to the real voice of users, analyzed the real needs of users, and established a stable and good communication and interaction relationship with users. In the future, FAW-Volkswagen will also innovate the entire value chain in the fields of intelligent product manufacturing, service experience, and brand marketing, and continue to launch higher-quality products to provide users with better services.