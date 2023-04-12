Original title: Taiwan media said Wang Xiaofei’s S Hotel will be renamed, and the hotel no longer has any big S posters

According to Taiwan media reports today (12th), Wang Xiaofei flew to Taiwan recently. Apart from looking after the children, she mainly dealt with the follow-up matters of the S Hotel. As far as we know, there are no posters or things related to Big S (Xu Xiyuan) inside the hotel, and the name of the hotel will also be changed.

On June 13, 2017, S Hotel cut the ribbon (pictured according to Visual China)

S Hotel was opened when Wang Xiaofei and Big S were in a sweet relationship. It is located near the Taipei Arena. It was designed by French designer Philippe Starck and named after Big S.

On November 22, 2021, Wang Xiaofei and Big S jointly issued a statement announcing the end of their ten-year marriage. In March last year, due to the remarriage of Big S, the two had a complete quarrel, and the hotel’s movements have attracted much attention. The hotel party once told Taiwan media that the hotel is now run by professional managers and teams from Taiwan.

The report pointed out that Wang Xiaofei will start again after changing the name of the hotel. It is said that S Hotel will be renamed as “Philippine Business Hotel”, but this rumor has not been confirmed by the hotel. (Zong He)

