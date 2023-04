Ancelotti’s team played a dominating match and beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The Blues get off to a good start and become dangerous with joao Felix. From there on almost only Real: Vinicius, Benzema and Rodrygo try and the Frenchman scores the opening goal. In the second half, the merengues accelerate, Chilwell is expelled and Asensio doubles as soon as he enters and unbalances the qualification in favor of the Spaniards