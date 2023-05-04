BVB: Change from Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid should be almost perfect

Borussia Dortmund apparently loses its most talented player in the summer. According to media reports, Jude Bellingham has agreed to a long-term contract with Real Madrid. Now the clubs want to negotiate the transfer fee.

Dhe transfer of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid is apparently close to completion. According to information from the Spanish sports newspaper “Marca”, which is usually very well informed at Real, the 19-year-old England international should sign a contract until 2029. The Madrilenians should hope for a fee of 100 to 120 million for the transfer, but BVB recently asked for around 140 million.

It had already been reported a few days before that Liverpool FC and Manchester City, who were also courting Bellingham, should have dropped out. Liverpool is said to have refrained from signing Dortmund because father and advisor Mark Bellingham was demanding too high a commission.

For his son, however, it is already clear that he will not switch from one radical squad to the next – especially since Jürgen Klopp’s team is unlikely to play in the Champions League next season. Instead, Bellingham’s path now apparently leads to the Primera Division.

Bellingham waves royal salary

Because the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also wrote that the negotiations between Real and Bellingham have been completed and a meeting with Borussia Dortmund has been agreed. The “Sport Bild” had previously reported that Bellingham’s father was pushing for an early change. In Madrid, Bellingham Jr. is said to earn 20 million euros per season. Despite a weaker phase recently, the midfielder is one of the top performers at BVB and has scored eleven goals in 39 competitive games so far this season.

also read Hans Joachim Watzke and Dirk Zingler

Bellingham switched from Birmingham City to BVB in the summer of 2020 for around 25 million euros. Shortly thereafter, as a 17-year-old, he was in the starting XI on matchday 1 of the Bundesliga. To date, Bellingham has played 130 competitive games for Borussia, he has also made 24 appearances for the England national team and was also at the World Cup in Qatar.