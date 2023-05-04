Konaković in Banja Luka Adriatic Ionian Initiative | Info

Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konaković and Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović will host a meeting of the Adriatic-Ionian Initiative in Banja Luka today. Konaković is planning a meeting with Dodik.

Source: Borislav Zdrinja/Srna

Visiting last night in Diary 2 BHRT-a Konaković announced that he will try to meet with the President of Srpska Milorad Dodikum in order to smooth out the misunderstandings regarding permits for the construction of gas connections to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović and I are the hosts of the Adriatic-Ionian initiative. I will try to meet with Dodik again, I will call him again to see you. I will not stop. We will tire those people with demands, with sitting down, talking and agreement, and so on. Croatia at that session, but also at every subsequent one,” said Konaković, who is the president of the “Narod i Pravda” party.

“I hope that we will have a larger number of daily items, especially those concerning the European path of Bosnia and Herzegovina. I invite my colleagues that instead of public fighting and this fatigue in Bosnia and Herzegovina, let’s go back to where we started, and I think we are not bad at all started”, added Konaković, commenting on the possibility that one of the next topics on the agenda of the session of the Council of Ministers will be the construction of the Eastern Interconnection gas pipeline – a joint project of Serbia and Republika Srpska.

This topic was also discussed at the last session of the Council of Ministers, but the problem arose – at least that’s how Konaković points out – when “colleagues from Republika Srpska did not support other items that were also included in the agenda.”

“I repeat once again, all projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina are in our interest, we do not consider the Republika Srpska entity any less important, we pay equal attention to everyone. We are very willing to support such a project in accordance with the Constitution, the laws of Bosnia and Herzegovina and of course with expert advice opinions.”

Konaković hopes that already at the next session, “misunderstandings will be straightened out”.

“They arose because of poor communication. We have committed ourselves to dedicated work and are ready to work on the Eastern Interconnection and Southern Interconnection projects, as well as others, which are important for Bosnia and Herzegovina. We have a large number of laws and numerous projects ahead of us. “

With the current situation, Konaković believes, we are tiring the already quite tired people in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He adds that the coalition at the state level will survive.

“I am of the opinion that they will. Maybe we surprised a few colleagues who are used to that conflict variant in which no one gives anything to anyone and in which only blackmail is used. We will not get tired of negotiating, we will not get tired of imposing the obligation to discuss problems and to find common solutions. This is our new approach and it seems to be providing effective solutions.”

Soon, one hundred days will pass since the work of the new convocation of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Konaković perceives the rapid formation as a “little sensation”.

“A big thing for Bosnia and Herzegovina and its institutions is the adoption of a budget larger by 244 million convertible marks, that documents like this contact point of EUROPOL have been adopted… actually a rhythm of work that is normal, and in Bosnia and Herzegovina it seems sensational. I think we can be satisfied with those first 100 days, but it is not enough for people in Bosnia and Herzegovina to feel the changes.”

The electoral law, as a topic that is important to all of us, is the topic of every meeting, claims Konaković.

“We analyze and repeat some of our positions that are quite clear to the BiH public. What really tires people in Bosnia and Herzegovina is this constant repetition – someone agreed something, someone ordered something. We had a voice that we were in some kind of agreement The governments were traitors who allowed the SNSD some greater rights. The SNSD at the state level currently has one minister less than it had in the last convocation, or even two, if you count Nešić as a non-SNSD memberthat there are fewer ministries in the Federation than he had before, so of course there is no agreement on anything, not even on the Electoral Law, which is constantly being talked about.”

The Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) clearly articulates its demands, points out Konaković.

“For them, the question of electing a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the more important topics, but for us, more important are the matters surrounding the organization of the House of Peoples, erasing the ethnic prefix at the state level, and especially the election of a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina by all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina. I hope that we will meet there to compromises. I was very interested in Dodik’s statement that someone made an agreement with someone, and that without that it cannot be adopted. It cannot be adopted without Izetbegović, nor without Komšić, possibly Borenović and Šarović, the people who are in the leadership , with the exception of Šarović, because he is no longer in the SDS, and who are the leaders of parties that are parliamentary at the state level. Everyone must participate in this, and the story of how someone agreed on this, without talking to the others, is tiresome. We have no agreement. .”

(BHT/Mondo)