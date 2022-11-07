Home Entertainment Take a Closer Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe
Entertainment

Take a Closer Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe

by admin
Take a Closer Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe

Tom Sachs recently created the latest joint series of NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe with Nike, and hopes that this shoe can become a pair of everyday shoes, so he has specially stated that this series of shoes will not be sold in limited form, but a pair of ordinary shoes with It is a pair of shoes that belong to people. After the release of the second wave of new color matching “Archive”, this time the Internet has brought a new color matching, and it is the first to bring readers a collection of recent photos.

This shoe continues the original outline design, with a white mesh upper as the base, supplemented by bone color for covering and embellishment, forming a low-key and simple appearance, the Swoosh and the pull ring are injected with yellow and green to show details, highlighting the contrast effect of highlights. The color combination has a Brazilian-inspired touch, finishing in black on the heel logo, laces and Waffle outsole.

This shoe has not yet been released publicly. It is reported that it is expected to officially debut in recent months. Interested readers should pay attention.

See also  The largest fast charging network in the world? Tesla's Supercharger

You may also like

Gao Liu, the cosmic man, sings the countdown,...

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low’s Latest...

BASEMENT NEVER SLEEPS will present Japanese artist Tetsuya...

Thousands of miles of galloping along the clothing...

Kang Daniel will release a new album on...

The Humanities Society launched the full-color picture book...

How is the sinicization god of the once...

Who is the beauty that is called once...

UNDERCOVER Teams Up With Netflix’s Stranger Things for...

Sotheby’s Brings Cross-era Art Works to the “Collection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy