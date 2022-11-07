Tom Sachs recently created the latest joint series of NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe with Nike, and hopes that this shoe can become a pair of everyday shoes, so he has specially stated that this series of shoes will not be sold in limited form, but a pair of ordinary shoes with It is a pair of shoes that belong to people. After the release of the second wave of new color matching “Archive”, this time the Internet has brought a new color matching, and it is the first to bring readers a collection of recent photos.

This shoe continues the original outline design, with a white mesh upper as the base, supplemented by bone color for covering and embellishment, forming a low-key and simple appearance, the Swoosh and the pull ring are injected with yellow and green to show details, highlighting the contrast effect of highlights. The color combination has a Brazilian-inspired touch, finishing in black on the heel logo, laces and Waffle outsole.

This shoe has not yet been released publicly. It is reported that it is expected to officially debut in recent months. Interested readers should pay attention.