Original title: Overview of the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships Liaoning Women’s Team and Shanghai Men’s Team won the championship

On the evening of the 6th, the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships ended. In the team finals, the Liaoning team led by Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong and the Shanghai team led by Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin won the women’s and men’s team championships respectively.

In the first women’s team final on the afternoon of the 6th, the Liaoning team faced the Jiangsu team. In the first game, Wang Yidi played against Kuaiman. Facing Wang Yidi, who is ranked No. 4 in the women’s singles world, Kuai Man won 11:5. Since then, Wang Yidi has found a state, and the two sides have each other’s offense and defense. In the tiebreaker, the more experienced Wang Yidi won 11:8, and the Liaoning team took the next set.

After that, Chen Xingtong defeated Shi Xunyao 3:2 to help the Liaoning team expand the score. Facing the unfavorable situation of being 0:2 behind, the Jiangsu team did not choose to give up. Under the leadership of Qian Tianyi and Kuaiman, they tenaciously tied the big score to 2:2.

In the fifth set, Wang Yidi, who scored the first point for the Liaoning team, played again. She defeated Shi Xunyao 3:1, and the Liaoning women’s team won the championship.

Wang Yidi said in an interview after the game that the situation in the final changed quickly, and the score between the two sides was very close. “Being able to win in the end is also a release for me.”

In the men’s team final, the Shanghai team and the Guangdong team met. In the first set, Fan Zhendong, the world No. 1 in the men’s singles, continued to be in good shape, beating Zhou Qihao 3-0 and winning the team.

In the second set, Lin Gaoyuan, who played on behalf of the Guangdong team, defeated Zhou Kai 3:2, winning one point for the team. In the third set, Xu Xin played on behalf of the Shanghai team. He defeated Li Yijie 3:1 and helped the Shanghai team take the lead again.

In the fourth set, Fan Zhendong played against Lin Gaoyuan. In this game, the situation on the field is very stalemate, and the two lead alternately. In the decisive game, Fan Zhendong started with a 3:1 lead, and then the two sides fought to a 10:10 draw. After that, in the multi-shot stalemate, Lin Gaoyuan seized the opportunity and defeated Fan Zhendong 17:15. Guangdong team equalized the total score.

In the deciding set, Zhou Kai defeated Zhou Qihao 3:1, and the Shanghai team won the men’s team championship.