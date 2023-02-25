Spirulina algae is the new superfood for those who play sports, especially those athletes who demonstrate great competitive longevity and maintain high performance even after 30 years. For example it seems that Messi, Ronaldo and Benzema make regular use of them, such as supplement to their diet calibrated for the needs of a professional sportsmanbut it is also true that its consumption has already been established in antiquity, for example by the Aztecs.

What is spirulina algae

Although the name may be deceiving, spirulina algae it is not a plant but a living organism of bacterial origin which proliferates in the waters of equatorial, African and Mexican salt lakes, and in some freshwater lakes. It is therefore not a lettuce plant, like other seaweeds that are used in the kitchen, but one source of protein useful to compensate for protein needs as a replacement for (a portion) of meat or meat for those who follow a vegetarian diet and together with other protein sources.

Warnings and contraindications

However, there are some warnings and contraindications to take into account in relation to spirulina algae. The first is to consult a nutrition expert because an overdose could put a strain on the kidneys. The second is to buy only certified products, packaged in compliance with current regulations and only from farmed sources. Other origins of spirulina algae could be contaminated with toxic substances such as microcystins, anatoxins or heavy metals, which could cause serious or even fatal adverse reactions.

Finally that its intake is not recommended under certain conditionsfor example pregnancy or breastfeeding, but also in the case of kidney stones or autoimmune diseases.

Where is spirulina algae found?

The spirulina algae is for sale as a dietary supplement in numerous shops, and it can be found in powder, which is the purest form, in capsules or tablets, which however require the use of thickeners and compromise its purity somewhat. Clearly, the price differences depend on the different quality.

The benefits of spirulina algae

The spirulina algae is primarily a source of vitamin B12 and non-animal protein. According to some research not validated by EFSA (the European Food Safety Authority) it would have the ability to fight infections and allergies, reduce bad cholesterol in the blood, improve the immune system and, by reducing the chronic inflammatory state of the human body, would reduce the risk of cancer and chronic diseases.

From an exquisitely nutritional point of view, however, it is, as mentioned, one source of protein useful for integrating and varying the protein sources of our diet.

Obviously no superfood is able to fully replace a varied and balanced diet but together with other protein sources, even only vegetables such as legumes, nuts and nuts, or the cereals themselves.

