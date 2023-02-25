Home News Captured minibus driver who was illegally transporting military uniforms
Captured minibus driver who was illegally transporting military uniforms

The National Police in the department of Meta managed to capture a 47-year-old man in flagrante delicto, who was transporting garments for the exclusive use of the Military Forces inside a minibus in the modality of parcel.

The event was recorded in the Pipiral toll sector, jurisdiction of Villavicencio, where the Transit troops stopped this vehicle, where the suspicious attitude of this person, who was also the driver, caught their attention.

When conducting a thorough search, they found in the warehouse two tarpaulins containing 36 pixelated uniforms for the exclusive use of the Colombian National Army and 36 pixelated Cambodian uniforms without documentation proving their legality or origin.

The captured subject and seized military clothing were left at the disposal of the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) of the Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Villavicencio, where he must answer for the crime of illegal use of uniforms and insignia.

Source: Meta Police

