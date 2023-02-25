A girl who was obsessed with serial killers committed a murder herself.

Izvor: Hampshire Constabulary

A woman obsessed with serial killers who stabbed her boyfriend to death has been jailed for life. Shay Groves slashed Frankie Fitzgerald’s throat before plunging the blade 17 times into his chest at her home in Havant, Hampshire, in July 2022. The 27-year-old, who was found guilty of murder after a trial, she used information from true crime documentaries to plan her alibi.

The police found on its walls framed pictures of notorious murderers such as Myra Hindley and Peter Sutcliffe and books about criminalsand, including the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson. She had knives, Viking axes and was holding a Celtic dagger, which she used to kill Fitzgerald. She kept the knife under her pillow or near the bed.

Fitzgerald, 25, who had two children, died at her home in the early hours of July 17, 2022. Prosecutors said she committed the murder out of jealousy and stabbed Fitzgerald in his sleep after discovering he had allegedly been texting a 13-year-old girl on social media. It turned out that the person was 17 years old and had been blocked by Fitzgerald.

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, said Groves used knowledge gained from documentaries to present herself as a victim of sexual violence to a friend. She sent her friend videos of the couple having s**s, edited to look like rape – but the prosecution said the original footage showed it was actually consensual.

Mr. Perian added: “By reading and watching murder documentaries – she was familiar with crime scenes, how to create a false narrative and how to set up a false alibi.” In a victim’s murder statement read to the court, Fitzgerald’s mother Rosanne described him as a kind and good person”. A statement from his father Barry said the family was “devastated” by his murder.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Nicola Burton said Fitzgerald died in a “shocking and prolonged attack”.

