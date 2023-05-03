Take the First Look at the Latest Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration

Tobias McIntosh’s personal skateboard brand Crenshaw Skate Club, following last year’s collaboration with Jordan Brand to create Air Jordan 36 Low joint shoes, this year chose Nike SB Dunk Low to launch a new joint project.

Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low’s latest joint shoe is made of cream leather, with fuchsia as the main covering layer, and mint green to present a special cracked pattern, which is quite Nike’s common “scratch” element in the past, and it is injected into the inside simultaneously Together with the abbreviation of Crenshaw Skate Club on the tongue and the Nike SB Logo label, supplemented by water blue Swoosh and outsole, it presents a refreshing summer atmosphere. The details include the special Logo on the heel patch and the childishness covered by the translucent outsole. printing.

This shoe is expected to officially debut in the fall of 2023, interested readers please pay attention.