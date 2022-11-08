Junior Clint established the eponymous brand Clints based in Manchester, England. It was originally a clothing brand inspired by sneaker culture, and then gradually developed its own footwear products. It even launched a joint name with the Dutch brand Patta. Following its retro round TRL sneakers gradually After gaining attention, this time we ushered in a new iteration, and took the lead in releasing the “TRL 2.0” appearance.

It can be seen from the picture that this model is extended in the style of the 90s, injected with off-white and black color matching, and uses breathable mesh fabric, nylon, suede leather and other materials to stitch together to form the upper, and is matched with a crossed pig nose that is different from traditional shoelaces. Buckle strap system, and bottom-loaded wavy thick outsole that resembles spikes, and finally complete the shape with 3M reflective details, brand lettering charms and more.

Clints “TRL 2.0” sports shoes have not yet released detailed information such as release time and price. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to the follow-up release.