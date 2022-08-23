Source Title: Talking Love Movies Together, Focusing on Youthful Expression Lushan International Love Movie Summit Forum was successfully held

“A “Love in Mount Lu” not only made the audience remember Mount Lu, but also me. In fact, this movie not only opened the way for the innovative development of love movies, but also has more aesthetic meanings worthy of in-depth discussion.” , “Lushan Love” star Guo Kaimin made his first voice for a love movie in Lushan. On August 21, the 3rd Lushan International Love Movie Week “Lushan International Love Movie Summit Forum” was successfully held in Lushan. The scene of the 3rd Lushan International Love Movie Week “Lushan International Love Movie Summit Forum” This forum is co-hosted by the Organizing Committee of the 3rd Lushan International Romance Film Week and the China Film Foundation, and the China Film Critics Society provides academic support. Zhang Pimin, Chairman of the China Film Foundation, Rao Shuguang, President of the China Film Critic Society, Guo Kaimin, a famous director and actor, Huang Qunfei, Executive Deputy General Manager of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Chairman of Happy Twist Films, and Chief Producer of “Moon Alone” Liu Hongtao, together with famous young directors and screenwriters Huang Bin, Sun Lin, Lu Ke, and Sun Rong who are active in the creation of love movies, as well as many experts and scholars from the fields of love movie investment, creation, production, promotion, distribution, etc., attended the conference. At the second summit forum, there was a lively discussion on the type characteristics, prosperity and youthful expression of love movies. Focus on love movies, analyze the characteristics of the genre A “Love in Mount Lu” made Mount Lu and the love movie become attached, which has continued to this day and has become a veritable holy mountain of love. As Zhang Pimin said in his speech, there are many large and small film festivals in China, but it is rare that they are actually named and continued to be held under the name of “Love Film Week”. It is hoped that with the efforts of all parties, the brand will be done well, summarize the types and characteristics of love movies, and conduct discussions and exchanges on love movies, issue new voices and new views on “love movies”, and create a new height of love movie creation. , turning a “Lushan Love” into thousands of romantic and innovative love movies. Zhang Pimin, chairman of the China Film Foundation Guo Kaimin, with the title of “feeling the aesthetic roots of the movie “Love on Mount Lu”, said that at the beginning of the release of “Love on Mount Lu”, “popular aesthetics” gathered a large number of audiences, allowing the audience to watch and watch the movie simultaneously. ; But with the precipitation of time, the “real aesthetics” of the film began to be highlighted and reproduced, forming the vitality of the film’s connotation and the roots that continue to this day. “Because it is true, the public loves it. Telling Chinese stories well and telling Chinese love stories well is a reality that Chinese filmmakers and art workers must face. Audience love is the highest reward.” Famous director, actor, starring Guo Kaimin in the movie “Lushan Love” Huang Qunfei opened with the performance of this year’s love movie market, pointing out that China has an extremely large love movie market. So far, 211 movies have been released nationwide, of which more than 20 are mainly based on love movies. The advantages of domestic love movies are increasing. Obviously, there are many surprises. Compared with other types, love movies have obvious innate advantages such as topicality, marketability, high cost performance, and sufficient rigid demand. The core audience is highly compatible with the mainstream moviegoers. I hope that in the future, more love films with a strong sense of history will be made that integrate a variety of film types, which will remain in the memory of the audience forever! Huang Qunfei, Executive Deputy General Manager of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd. Inheriting the Spirit of Romance and Empowering Love Movies Romantic Lushan, light and shadow are endless. The first half of the forum was titled “Inheriting the Romantic Spirit of Mount Lu, Enabling the Prosperity and Development of Love Movies”, hosted by guests, famous film planners, producers, and founders of Siwei Dushu Tan Fei and Rao Shuguang, Liu Hongtao, Cai Xin, Liu Yi , Wang Xudong and other senior filmmakers, experts and scholars, creators of love movies, etc., starting from “Lushan Love”, interpreting the touching emotions of love elements, the starlight charm of love movies, and empowering the type and market development of love movies. Site map of the forum “Inheriting the Romantic Spirit of Lushan and Empowering the Prosperity and Development of Love Movies” Rao Shuguang said that as a classic, the status of “Lushan Love” cannot be shaken, and as the holy land, birthplace and original heart of love movies, Lushan International Love Movie Week has the most unique romantic genes, and this romantic spirit needs to be passed on. At present, the number of domestic love movies remains at a high level, but there are not many that are really loud, spread, and left behind. It is necessary for creators to find a differentiated expression method, break through the original established model, create a unique feeling, and truly realize the The high-quality development of love movies not only wins high box office, but also wins high reputation! Rao Shuguang, President of China Film Critics Society Taking the film produced by Happy Twist as an example, Liu Hongtao pointed out that no matter what type of film, without emotion, it is difficult to last long. Almost all types of films are inseparable from the element of love, and use this as the main emotional driver to resonate strongly with the audience. The purpose of Happy Twist is to make a good story, but in addition to the background of comedy, more feelings and emotional power must be added. In response to the current prevailing film rhythm deconstruction and quantification of creative laws, Liu Hongtao expresses his understanding of love movie creation, and even the entire movie creation, with “there is no fixed law, it is appropriate”. Liu Hongtao, Chairman of Happy Twist Films and Chief Producer of “Walking on the Moon” Cai Xin, a famous director and producer, said that as a female practitioner and audience, he has a soft spot for love movies, and creating classic love movies is the eternal pursuit of every filmmaker. At present, in the domestic love movie market, youth love has become the absolute mainstream, but in fact, love movies are the intuitive expression of the emotional relationship between the two sexes in the audience’s consciousness, which should not and should not be limited. Psychological and cultural realities combined. Only in this way can we attract and lead audiences of more age groups into the cinema. Famous director and producer Cai Xin Liu Yi, a well-known screenwriter who has made great achievements in the field of war themes, combined with the creative experience of the “Wolf Warrior” series, pointed out that although war is cruel, love is beautiful. In addition to the cruelty of war, audiences should be given beauty and imagination. , so the element of love is by no means a condiment, but an important accessory, and even the main spiritual driving force of a story. There is a need for aerobic love movies that take place in the moment and can make the audience feel empathy, but we cannot simply talk about love, and we must constantly expand the extension and vision of love movies. Famous screenwriter Liu Yi Wang Xudong, a well-known film planner, producer and producer, shared how to properly balance the elements of love from the perspective of literary planning, saying that an excellent love movie needs to be thoughtful and appreciative. Wang Xudong, a well-known film planner, producer and producer, shared how to properly balance the elements of love from the perspective of literary planning, saying that an excellent love movie needs to be thoughtful and appreciative. When creating, we should return to rationality, realize the interpretation of Chinese-style love that "starts from love and ends with ritual", and meets the viewing needs of multiple types of audiences through the combination of genres. Lushan has the roots of cultural extension such as the International Love Movie Week and "Lushan Love", and has a natural fertile soil and industrial foundation for the growth of love movies. Famous film planner, producer and producer Wang Xudong Pay attention to the perspective of the times and strengthen the expression of youth Vibrant Lushan, youthful love. The second half of the forum started with “The Youthful Expression of Love Movies”, focusing on the era’s perspective, youthful characteristics, and interactive resonance with young audiences, etc., and talked about love movies such as Wu Sheng, Sun Lin, Huang Bin, Lu Ke, Sun Rong, Li Tingwei, etc. Traders, creators, investors, etc. shared and discussed interestingly. “The Youthful Expression of Love Movies” Forum Site Map Jiang Wusheng, a senior film distributor, producer, producer, and president of Beijing Juying Media Co., Ltd., said that from the perspective of audiences and consumers, the first type has the most direct ticket purchase attraction, strong type, strong plot, Strong emotions are the attribution of all future movies, and “love +” is an important breakthrough direction. For pure love movies, layered marketing is required. Taking the imported pure love movie “Love Like a Bouquet” as an example, it will create different themes for people who are broken-hearted, in love, working groups, etc., communicate and interact with young audiences, and strengthen movie viewing. The reason is that this kind of communication and interaction not only requires the publisher to think, but also the creator to experience. Senior film distributor, producer, producer, Jiang Wusheng, president of Beijing Juying Media Co., Ltd. Famous director and screenwriter Sun Lin combined her creative experience in “I Want to Go to Your World to Love You”, expressing that the importance of love movies is that they allow the audience to experience the burst of vitality and hormones, which can be released at the moment of watching the movie, and brought with them Satisfaction returns again. Therefore, differentiated emotional experience is particularly important, and in personal creation, we tend to put the imprint of the times and emotional experience into it, superimpose other elements through a microscopic perspective, and return to the film itself in a structuralist way. Famous director and screenwriter Sun Lin Huang Bin, a well-known director, screenwriter, and agent, through his creative experience in youth love movies such as “Secret Love: Orange Born in Huainan” and “The Best of Us”, bluntly stated that youth love movies need to anchor the timeliness and sense of ritual when they are created. Shaping topicality and movie viewing awareness and turning it into a functional change. He also emphasized that love movies are products that interact with audiences, allowing audiences to bring in their own experiences, enabling young creative teams and new actors, and it is the most direct and convenient path for youthful expression. Famous director, screenwriter and agent Huang Bin Lu Ke, a young director and screenwriter, took the creation of “Mr. High Heels” as an example, and said that as a director of post-90s romance films, he knew that romantic films had the characteristics of situational consumption, but from his own point of view, he always followed two insistences: 1. It is the persistence in the form of expression, which gives the audience a strong enough motivation to enter the movie theater; the second is the persistence in the theme, shouldering the responsibility of leading aesthetics and values, giving more thoughts on some niche themes, and through the integration and classification of genres. Layers merge to break the ceiling. Young director and screenwriter Lu Ke Well-known producer and producer Sun Rong shared his experience in making love movies and emphasized the importance of respecting the audience. She said that as a producer, you need to use the product manager’s thinking to achieve multiple balances. For commercial romance films, you need to communicate with the audience. The most basic point is to respect the audience. On the basis of respecting the audience, a good love movie follows the changes of the times and the audience, does a certain amount of innovation and leads the output of positive energy content, and maximizes the deep respect for the market with a positive attitude towards life. Famous producer and producer Sun Rong Li Tingwei, general manager of Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd., shared the main investment logic for love movies as an investor: the foundation of a good love movie is a good story, and it needs to have “one heart and three intentions”, that is, there is the original intention of creation, and the story is meaningful , interesting and artistic, so as to complete the “creative expression of emotions”. All emotions are projections of the times. An excellent love story needs the support of the times, the texture of life and innovative expression, so that the audience can experience the appeal and vitality in addition to the sense of entertainment. Li Tingwei, General Manager of Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd. As the guest host Tan Fei concluded, discussing love movies in Lushan is an important and meaningful thing in itself. He called on filmmakers who are active in the investment, creation and production of love movies to conduct in-depth discussions in Lushan every year to promote the prosperity and development of love movies. Guest host, famous film planner and producer, Tan Fei, founder of Siweidushu The first love movie report released, the annual love movie announced After the forum, the organizer also released the “China Love Movie Research Report (2021)”, which made a comprehensive analysis of the connotation and extension of love movies, as well as the creation, production, market and audience of love movies in recent years. And released the 2021 annual love movie. Among them, “Myth of Love” won the Love Film of the Year, and the screenwriter Shao Yihui won the Screenwriter of the Year; Desert won the Love Director of the Year for “I Want Us to Be Together”, and Zhang Jingyi, the female star of the film, won the Love Movie Actress of the Year; Not Old and Curious” won the romantic movie actor of the year. It is understood that this is also the first detailed research report on love movies in China. “China Romance Movie Research Report (2021)” released Love Movie of the Year Revealed In addition, the Lushan Love Movie Venture Capital Fund was launched and released at the event site, which is intended to support outstanding love movie ideas and teams, and to escort the love movie landing in Lushan from various aspects such as film evaluation, investment, production, promotion, and distribution. . Huang Qunfei, Jiang Wusheng, Li Tingwei, Peng Zhongtian, Dean of Lushan Development Strategy Research Institute, Duan Mulin, Executive Dean of Lushan Development Strategy Research Institute, Zhang Xianda, Chairman of Sichuan Film and Television Art Alliance, Zhou Wei, General Manager of Lushan International Convention and Exhibition Co., Ltd., China Film Foundation Zhu Yuqing, director of the Special Fund for Film Investment and Financing Development, and other potential partners of the fund jointly came to power to launch the release of the fund. Lushan Love Movie Venture Capital Fund Released As the first film to be invested by the fund, based on the locality of Mount Lushan, the film “Farewell to Mount Lushan”, which continued to write about the love of Mount Lushan, also held a grand signing ceremony on the spot. After the on-site signing was signed, the intended partners of the fund and Guo Kaimin jointly witnessed this moment. It is reported that this forum is co-hosted by the Organizing Committee of the 3rd Lushan International Romance Film Week and the China Film Foundation, with academic support provided by the China Film Critics Society, the China Film Foundation's Special Fund for the Development of Film Criticism, and Juying Hui ( Beijing) Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. specifically undertakes. The 3rd Lushan International Love Movie Week "Lushan International Love Movie Summit Forum" was successfully held

