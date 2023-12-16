Tang Bohu Encounters Leonardo da Vinci: A Comparative Exhibition of Renaissance and Oriental Aesthetics

Shanghai Museum Launches Blockbuster Exhibition: Tang Bohu Encounters Leonardo da Vinci

Hangzhou, China- The Shanghai Museum has unveiled a new blockbuster exhibition titled “Dialogue with Leonardo da Vinci – Special Exhibition of Renaissance and Oriental Aesthetics.” The exhibition features a stunning collection of 18 authentic Renaissance art treasures, including Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece “Lady with Flowing Hair” oil painting and a selected manuscript of “Codices Atlanticus,” two precious sketches by Michelangelo, and important paintings by Leonardo da Vinci’s disciples. The exhibition also showcases 18 masterpieces of ancient Chinese paintings, highlighting the harmony and differences between Eastern and Western art.

This exhibition, part of the Shanghai Museum’s “Dialogue with the World” cultural relics and art series, is the first comparative exhibition of Eastern and Western paintings. One of the highlights is the display of “Lady with Flowing Hair,” which is currently the only authentic Leonardo da Vinci oil painting that can be exported from Italy. The painting, often referred to as the “most mysterious” oil painting by Leonardo da Vinci, showcases the artist’s unparalleled skill and mastery.

In addition to Leonardo da Vinci’s work, the exhibition also presents two precious sketches by Michelangelo, as well as paintings by Leonardo da Vinci’s disciples, providing an insight into the era and the eternal charm of Renaissance art.

The exhibition is set to run until April 14, 2024, allowing art enthusiasts the opportunity to witness these rare and exquisite works of art. Don’t miss the chance to experience the perfect blend of art and science at this extraordinary exhibition.

