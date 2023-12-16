Home » Premier League-Kullu passes and shoots, Richarlison scores ten-man Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)
Premier League-Kullu passes and shoots, Richarlison scores ten-man Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Premier League-Kullu passes and shoots, Richarlison scores ten-man Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Defeats Nottingham Forest 2-0 in Premier League Match

In a thrilling match on December 16th, Beijing time, Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the 17th round of the Premier League. The match saw a dramatic header goal from Richarlison in the first half, followed by a stunning volley from Kullu in the second half.

The action-packed game also saw some controversial moments, including an offside call that nullified a goal from Nottingham Forest and a red card for Tottenham’s Bissouma. The match also featured an impressive save from Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario in the 85th minute, denying Nottingham Forest a potential goal.

Tottenham’s victory was sealed despite playing with ten men after Bissouma’s red card. The team’s resilience and skill on the field ultimately led to a well-deserved win.

The match showcased both teams’ determination and skill, providing an exciting spectacle for fans and demonstrating the high level of competition in the Premier League this season. Stay tuned for more thrilling matches as the Premier League season continues.

