Guangming Daily reporter Niu Mengdi

She is the resolute and tender military wife Chunni in “The Sentinel Under the Neon Lights”, she is the smiling second sister in “The Story of Liubao”, and she is Xiumei and Li Yang, two generations of mother and daughter who are completely different in “Destination”. , she is also an unforgettable female face in the movies “Heroes Island”, “A Beautiful Country”, “Two Springs Reflecting the Moon”, “Ruyi”, “A River Without Navigation Mark”, “The Age Far From War”, “Ren Changxia”, “Flying Over the Nursing Home”… …Wonderful performances have filled a 70-year-old acting career, connecting Chinese films across a hundred years of ups and downs. She is the actress Tao Yuling.

Photo courtesy of Tao Yuling

In the movie “Sentinel Under the Neon Lights”, Tao Yuling presented a superb performance that is enough to be recorded in the annals of Chinese film history. Firm eyes, gentle appearance, progressive thinking… She delicately and vividly interprets Chunni, a courageous and simple rural woman, and creates an eternal image of a military wife in the history of Chinese film. “Being an eternal sentinel under the neon lights” has become Tao Yuling’s simplest life creed.

In 2015, Tao Yuling won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 33rd Popular Film Hundred Flowers Awards, and then in 2017 won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th China Film and Performing Arts Society Golden Phoenix Awards. These two trophies are not only a reward for Tao Yuling’s contribution to Chinese film over the past 60 years, but also a tribute to her love of film and her life dedicated to film in spite of adversity. Today, Tao Yuling is an octogenarian, but still looks beautiful. At the opening ceremony of the 29th College Student Film Festival to be held in August 2022, Tao Yuling stepped onto the stage to encourage young people to take over the torch from the older generation and pass on the light of film to the future.

In front of and behind the scenes of the film, in the mountains and valleys of life, this “sentinel under the neon lights” stands resolutely, swaying his enthusiasm for art and life. Tao Yuling uses her acting career and life stories to inspire young people to keep their original aspirations and stick to their posts, and to be an eternal sentinel under the neon lights.

In the year when New China was founded, 14-year-old Tao Yuling was admitted to the Literature and Art Department of East China Military and Political University. Principal Chen Yi gave them the first class, “Comrades and students, I will not talk about other things today, but the phrase ‘serve the people’…” This class became the enlightenment class for Tao Yuling’s literary career .

In 1953, Tao Yuling worked in the People’s Liberation Army Art Theater of the East China Military Region, and often accompanied the troops to Zhejiang, Fujian and other places to perform condolences for frontline soldiers. When the defense of Dongshan Island started, Tao Yuling bandaged the wounds of the soldiers during the day and performed for the soldiers on the temporary stage at night. The soldiers were very moved after watching it, and there were thunderous applause and cheers. She also learned bravery and strength from the soldiers, and she began to have the idea of ​​joining the Communist Party of China. Soon after, the Art Work Troupe of the Political Department of the East China Military Region organized a performance of the play “The Frontier of the East China Sea” based on the “Battle of Dongshan Island”. Tao Yuling played Yang Saiying in the play, which became popular all over the country.

Tao Yuling officially joined the Communist Party of China after performing the drama “The Front Line of the East China Sea” in Beijing in 1956. In her application for joining the party, she wrote, “I just want to fight for the cause of communism for the rest of my life.” Tao Yuling never had a birthday in her whole life, but she clearly remembered the mood when she submitted the application for joining the party. “My face was flushed and my heart was surging.” The memory of that moment always reminded her not to forget her membership in the party. “Tao Yuling is no longer the original Tao Yuling. I will always listen to the party’s command, and I will do whatever the party needs me to do.”

The identity of a party member and the mission of a soldier allow Tao Yuling to always practice her original intention of serving the people and serving socialism. Even in the highlight moments of her acting career, she was not contaminated by “impetuousness” and “copper stink”. The artistic energy is put into the arrangement of the organization.

After the movie “The Story of Liubao” was released, it became popular all over the country, and many people came to Tao Yuling for filming. At that time, director Qian Xuewei took the script of “The Wind Comes from the East” and invited her to star in it. This was the first co-production film after the founding of New China, and it was also a very rare opportunity. But the army leaders believed that Tao Yuling was a party member and a soldier, and her main task was to go to the army to perform, so she resolutely rejected the invitation for “The Wind Comes from the East”, “Everything must obey the party’s command and obey the party’s orders.” arrange”.

After that, Tao Yuling played Chunni in the movie “Sentinel Under the Neon Lights”, becoming the most dazzling star on the screen at that time, and the idol in the hearts of countless people.

“Instructor, I feel so sorry for him. The Party has trained him for so many years. Instead of falling under the enemy’s guns, he is about to fall on the colorful Nanjing Road! Instructor, you have always been very kind to him, please give him a hand.” !” Chen Xi’s wife Chun Ni, played by Tao Yuling, came to Nanjing Road and saw her husband shaken in front of “Xiangfeng”.

Tao Yuling impresses the audience with the role of “Chunni” in only two plays, relying on her serious study of roles and performances. In the article “Passion, Proportion, and Expression”, she recorded her thoughts on artistic creation, and realized that she should not only study her own role, but also analyze the opponent’s role. Therefore, she is not limited to the existing content in the script, but conceives potential related content that is far larger than the script. For example, in the emotional line between her and Chen Xi, there is the love of childhood sweethearts and the life of fighting together in their hometown. Through experience… solid polishing and active creation, Tao Yuling has left timeless and beautiful images such as “Chun Ni” and “Second Sister” for the history of Chinese film.

In a special historical period, Tao Yuling bid farewell to the stage briefly. Later, by chance, she served as the head of the Nantong Art Troupe. At that time, she personally led the troupe to perform in various places. “Our art troupe later rehearsed the ballet “The Red Detachment of Women”. When we went to the countryside to perform, I was afraid that the peasants would not understand, so I went up to explain every scene, so everyone liked it very much.” Tao Yuling recalled. In addition to being responsible for rehearsals, performances, etc., she is also responsible for contacting truck loading, shipping, and fiber pulling, and sometimes assists the cooks in buying rice, vegetables, and cooking noodles. She said: “This period of my life is actually harder than that in the factory. But I feel that everyone is very united and working hard.”

Time went round and round, and Tao Yuling was transferred from the Nantong Art Troupe to the Actor Troupe of Bayi Film Studio. That year coincided with 1978. At that time, she was 44 years old. The Bayi Film Studio mainly shoots military-themed films. There are not many female roles, and Tao Yuling has even fewer roles. But she never picks on the roles, let alone pay , but take it step by step slowly, always reminding yourself to accumulate acting skills.

After returning to Bayi Film Studio, Tao Yuling’s first role was that of a female guerrilla in “Three Missing People”, which only had an 8-second noodle cut; The female militia in two scenes; later, Tao Yuling starred in or participated in the films “Erquan Yingyue”, “Homecoming”, “Ruyi”, “River Without Navigation Mark” and “Xia Minghan”, etc., and her acting career gradually returned to the right track . To this day, Tao Yuling has not stopped her acting career. “I just spent a few more years in literature and art, and I can only use these to develop my residual energy. As long as it is useful to society.” As she grows older, she has become a mother, grandma, and great-grandmother on the screen… …

Tao Yuling said frankly that she also “chases stars”. She has repeatedly shared the artists who have given her strength and inspiration: Sister Jiang in “Eternal Life in Fire” played by Yu Lan, and Jin Huan in “Wildfire Spring Wind Fighting Ancient City” played by Wang Xiaotang He Yinhuan, Li Yumei in “The Sons and Daughters of the Party” played by Tian Hua, etc., are all regarded by Tao Yuling as role models. In 1961, after the “Twenty-Two Stars of New China” were selected, Tao Yuling also posted their photos on the bedside, encouraging herself to become a good actor like them.

Many people don’t know that Tao Yuling fought against cancer many times, but she survived each time and faced life and work tenaciously. During the more than ten years of illness, she insisted on filming 13 film and television dramas. When there is no performance, her heart is always concerned about the art of film. “Although I am retired now, I will never leave. The audience still needs me, which shows that I am still useful. I want to serve them and stand on the last post of my life.” Each vivid character continues his own life.

“I have only two sentences in my life: one is to be a good party member, and the other is to be a good actor.” Today, Tao Yuling, who is full of gorgeous hair, is still dignified, beautiful and elegant. The spirit and belief of the party are passed on to a new generation of young filmmakers.

“Guangming Daily” (version 01, January 15, 2023)

