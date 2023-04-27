Home » Tatis RBIs 3 to Lead Padres Over Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs with a pair of singles to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

In the seventh inning, with runners on second and third and with a 2-1 count, the Dominican found a slider from Brandon Hughes (0-1). Despite a splash, third baseman Patrick Wisdom couldn’t catch the ball, and the Padres took a 4-3 lead.

Tatis drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, driving a line drive to center field.

It was the Dominican’s sixth game since serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. He had four RBIs since his return.

The 24-year-old missed all of last season, first with a broken left wrist. When he was about to return, the punishment for the consumption of the substance clostebol came.

Jake Cronenworth drove in two runs with a triple for San Diego, which got its third win in four games.

Nick Martinez (2-1) pitched three shutout innings to win his first relief appearance this season after four starts. Josh Hader allowed a double and walked in the ninth, but came to nine saves.

For the Padres, the Dominicans Tatis 5-2 with three RBIs, Juan Soto 5-0, Manny Machado 4-1, Nelson Cruz 4-1 with a run scored. The Venezuelan José Azocar from 2-1.

For the Cubs, Puerto Rican Nelson Velázquez 3-1.

