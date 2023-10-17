Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Leaves High-Paying Job to Join Israeli Army: The Controversy Surrounding His Pro-Israel Comments

Headline: Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Leaves Dream Job to Join Israeli Army

Subtitle: Swift remains silent on the matter as fans express disappointment

In a surprising turn of events, Taylor Swift’s personal bodyguard has made headlines after leaving his high-paying job and comfortable lifestyle in America to join the Israeli army. The bodyguard, whose name remains anonymous, expressed his unwavering support for Israel and condemned the actions of Hamas.

The story broke over the weekend when it was discovered that the bodyguard had posted a statement on his personal Facebook account, declaring his support for Israel as the only Jewish state. He emphasized the importance of supporting humanity as a whole and criticized the use of innocent civilians as human shields by the opposing side.

According to Israeli media outlet ‘Israel Hayom,’ the bodyguard felt compelled to return to the Middle East because he couldn’t sit idly by while Israeli families were being massacred and their homes burned. The outlet also reported that the bodyguard condemned Hamas’ actions and called on people not to remain silent.

Israeli journalist Eran Swisa confirmed the bodyguard’s decision to join the army and revealed that he was born in an Israeli Kibbutz. Speaking to Israel Today, Swisa highlighted the bodyguard’s deep sense of duty and his willingness to sacrifice his comfortable life in America.

The man’s departure from his $500,000-a-year job has garnered attention, especially after a video went viral showing him protecting Taylor Swift during one of her concerts. The media has credited this incident for the bodyguard’s popularity, although he prefers to remain anonymous.

While Taylor Swift has not commented on the matter, her fans have expressed disappointment over her silence. According to ‘Vive USA,’ some fans have taken to social media platforms, criticizing Swift for not speaking up about the issue and not supporting Israel. However, there are also fans who applaud the bodyguard’s actions and stand with him.

Meanwhile, Swift is currently focused on the release of her film ‘Eras Tour’ and has not addressed the situation. It remains unclear whether she will break her silence or express her views on the matter.

As this unexpected turn of events unfolds, the bodyguard’s decision has sparked a dialogue about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role celebrities play in expressing their opinions on political matters.

