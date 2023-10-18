TeleOnce Welcomes New Morning Show “In the Morning” with Hosts Maricarmen Ortiz and Manuel Crespo

New Morning Show Comes to TeleOnce to Discuss Current Affairs and Entertainment

Starting Monday, October 30, TeleOnce will be airing a new morning show called “In the Morning,” produced by Sonia Valentín. The show will run from 5:00 am to 10:00 am and will feature a diverse group of journalists and experts discussing a variety of topics.

Anchoring the show will be well-known journalists Maricarmen Ortiz and Manuel Crespo. They will be joined by Sonia Valentín and Johnny Lozada to provide insights and analysis on various current affairs and entertainment matters. Pepe Calderón and Catherine Castro will focus on entertainment and topics aimed at the youth demographic.

The show is co-produced by the News Department and will feature over fifty collaborators who will present current topics of interest. Notable figures such as mentalist Vivian Carla and chef Giovanna Huyke will be part of the team, bringing their expertise and unique perspectives to the show.

Pepe Calderón, who previously worked as a model and co-presenter for Puerto Rico Gana, revealed that he has always enjoyed waking up early for sports, implying that he may have a role in the new morning show. Maricarmen Ortiz recently left Wapa in July and had been working at Noticentro al Amanecer.

Johnny Lozada, known for his early success in the group Menudo and his work as an actor and presenter, has recently joined Despierta América. Catherine Castro gained recognition in the ninth edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina and was also a finalist in the VIP edition of the beauty reality show.

This new production also marks the return of the morning show format to TeleOnce after the conclusion of “Tu Mañana” in October 2014. The closure of the News Department during an operational restructuring led to the absence of such programming, making the return of the morning show format a highly anticipated event.

Share this: Facebook

X

