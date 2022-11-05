Source Title: Telling Chinese Stories | Chinese Original Musical “Painted Skin” Grand Opening

On November 4, the first performance of the Chinese original musical “Painted Skin”, produced by Zhejiang Ruijin Culture and Art Exchange Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Zibo City Performing Arts Center and Hangzhou Deep Blue Dream Technology Co., Ltd., was successfully unveiled at Beijing Century Theater. As one of the repertoires of the 6th Beijing Lao She Drama Festival, the musical “Painted Skin” combines tradition and trend, presenting a unique audio-visual feast for the audience. Wang Zujie, Dai Yuqiang Sa Dingding, Zhao Baole, Jiang Tao, A Yunga, Wang Taili, Chang Sisi and many other artists, singers and professionals in the performing arts watched the performance and went to this artistic feast that spanned a century. (Group photo at the curtain call of the musical “Painted Skin”) As a traditional Chinese literary classic, “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai” has an imagination beyond the times and is an indispensable chapter in the world classics. Through various creative adaptations, it continues to continue the Chinese classics and showcases Chinese culture. The musical “Painted Skin” is adapted from the chapter of the same name in “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai”. It draws on the essence of traditional Chinese culture and uses the younger and internationalized form of musicals to make Chinese originals, tell Chinese stories, and spread Chinese culture. The world shows cultural confidence. (Still from the musical “Painted Skin”) “Ten years of careful polishing, ten years of drafting”, the musical “Painted Skin” is the wish work of the famous songwriter and educator Fu Lin, who has gathered more than ten years of hard work and wisdom. He personally serves as the screenwriter, composer and art director. . The repertoire also invited Zhao Yongbin, a famous musical director of the Central Academy of Drama to direct, Tan Yizhe, a “music magician” in the Chinese music scene, as the music producer, Zhang Enshu (Korean), a senior choreographer of Asian musicals, as the choreographer, and the stage designer of the National Centre for the Performing Arts Zhang Lupeng as the choreographer. Total dance design. Professional musical actors such as Ding Zhenying, Mao Er, Ma Tianlong, Mo Haijing, Xiang Yu, Zhou Zijun and Liu Dingsong, as well as outstanding young actors from Zibo Performing Arts Center, all appeared. See also The Beijing News - Good News, Endless The repertoire uses timeless and subtle language, expressive vocal music, diverse and flexible dance performance, and a high degree of integration of technology and art. It integrates traditional Chinese culture and modern art performance characteristics, continues the main line of oriental aesthetics, and displays it vividly and three-dimensionally. “Painted Skin” Story. (Still from the musical “Painted Skin”) At the performance site, light and shadow float, both fantasy and reality. The gorgeous choreography reveals poetic romance, the timely blanks highlight the freehand aesthetics of national style, the stunning collision of traditional and modern music presents characteristic interpretations, and the “painted skin” world full of oriental aesthetics is displayed in front of the audience, driving waves after waves. The climax of the scene was met with applause. “It’s too shocking”, “This is definitely a work of heart”… This unique musical “Painted Skin” attracted countless admirations from the audience. (Still from the musical “Painted Skin”) The first performance of the musical “Painted Skin” in the capital Beijing has come to an end, and the premiere will continue on November 5th. The charm of it is worth experiencing at the scene! The musical “Painted Skin” is attracting more people to pay attention to Chinese original musicals with its high-quality stage art, inherit and carry forward Chinese traditional culture, and spread Chinese stories to all parts of the world! The main visual of the musical “Painted Skin”

On November 4, the first performance of the Chinese original musical “Painted Skin”, produced by Zhejiang Ruijin Culture and Art Exchange Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Zibo City Performing Arts Center and Hangzhou Deep Blue Dream Technology Co., Ltd., was successfully unveiled at Beijing Century Theater. As one of the repertoires of the 6th Beijing Lao She Drama Festival, the musical “Painted Skin” combines tradition and trend, presenting a unique audio-visual feast for the audience. Wang Zujie, Dai Yuqiang Sa Dingding, Zhao Baole, Jiang Tao, A Yunga, Wang Taili, Chang Sisi and many other artists, singers and professionals in the performing arts watched the performance and went to this artistic feast that spanned a century.

(Group photo at the curtain call of the musical “Painted Skin”)

As a traditional Chinese literary classic, “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai” has an imagination beyond the times and is an indispensable chapter in the world classics. Through various creative adaptations, it continues to continue the Chinese classics and showcases Chinese culture. The musical “Painted Skin” is adapted from the chapter of the same name in “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai”. It draws on the essence of traditional Chinese culture and uses the younger and internationalized form of musicals to make Chinese originals, tell Chinese stories, and spread Chinese culture. The world shows cultural confidence.

(Still from the musical “Painted Skin”)

“Ten years of careful polishing, ten years of drafting”, the musical “Painted Skin” is the wish work of the famous songwriter and educator Fu Lin, who has gathered more than ten years of hard work and wisdom. He personally serves as the screenwriter, composer and art director. . The repertoire also invited Zhao Yongbin, a famous musical director of the Central Academy of Drama to direct, Tan Yizhe, a “music magician” in the Chinese music scene, as the music producer, Zhang Enshu (Korean), a senior choreographer of Asian musicals, as the choreographer, and the stage designer of the National Centre for the Performing Arts Zhang Lupeng as the choreographer. Total dance design. Professional musical actors such as Ding Zhenying, Mao Er, Ma Tianlong, Mo Haijing, Xiang Yu, Zhou Zijun and Liu Dingsong, as well as outstanding young actors from Zibo Performing Arts Center, all appeared.

The repertoire uses timeless and subtle language, expressive vocal music, diverse and flexible dance performance, and a high degree of integration of technology and art. It integrates traditional Chinese culture and modern art performance characteristics, continues the main line of oriental aesthetics, and displays it vividly and three-dimensionally. “Painted Skin” Story.

(Still from the musical “Painted Skin”)

At the performance site, light and shadow float, both fantasy and reality. The gorgeous choreography reveals poetic romance, the timely blanks highlight the freehand aesthetics of national style, the stunning collision of traditional and modern music presents characteristic interpretations, and the “painted skin” world full of oriental aesthetics is displayed in front of the audience, driving waves after waves. The climax of the scene was met with applause. “It’s too shocking”, “This is definitely a work of heart”… This unique musical “Painted Skin” attracted countless admirations from the audience.

(Still from the musical “Painted Skin”)

The first performance of the musical “Painted Skin” in the capital Beijing has come to an end, and the premiere will continue on November 5th. The charm of it is worth experiencing at the scene! The musical “Painted Skin” is attracting more people to pay attention to Chinese original musicals with its high-quality stage art, inherit and carry forward Chinese traditional culture, and spread Chinese stories to all parts of the world!

The main visual of the musical “Painted Skin”