ROME – For Mitsubishi Motors, the stop to internal combustion engines for 2035 is not in question. From that date, in fact, the Japanese group has decided that it will only sell cars with an electric propulsion. A goal that will be achieved thanks to a total investment of at least 1,400 billion yen, approximately 9.4 billion euros, over the next seven years. The three-diamond brand, which had previously set a goal of 50% electrification of its vehicles by fiscal year 2030, is the latest Japanese manufacturer to accelerate the process of abandoning Ice engines, pushed from growing global competition.

“We will continue with electrification, introducing new technologies to achieve carbon neutrality,” said Takao Kato, president of Mitsubishi Motors, and investments within the fiscal year, which will end in March 2031, will settle between 1,400 and 1,800 billion yen.

It should be noted that currently, electric vehicles represent a small share (less than 10%) of sales of the Japanese company which however plans to launch 16 new cars on the market, including nine electric models in the next five years, initially focusing on the South- East Asia and Oceania. In addition, the house plans to expand the range also on the US market and in Europe through the partnership with Renault and Nissan thanks to an agreement signed in February which will allow for greater synergies within the Alliance.

And always with a view to decarbonisation, the other Japanese car manufacturers, including Honda, have decided to phase out Ice engines from production by 2040, and Nissan in February updated its sustainability goal to reach a percentage of 98%. between vehicles with hybrid engines and full electric cars. (Maurilio Rigo)