Tencent Music and Sprite’s Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night: A New Era of Music Marketing

Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Lights Shining Night Starts Singing Tencent Music Joins Hands with Sprite to Create a New Paradigm of Music Marketing

On August 5th, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) and Sprite, together with Billboard China, hosted the highly anticipated Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night concert in Shanghai. This groundbreaking event brought together seven top Chinese musicians from various genres to perform the first work of the “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album.”

The star-studded lineup featured Jane Zhang, Liu Yu, Yuan Yawei, Li Wenhan, Chen Li, Yao Chen, and Han Geng, all of whom are extremely popular among young audiences. With their wide-ranging musical styles and distinctive attitudes, these musicians came together to create an unforgettable concert experience filled with great texture and cool vibes.

The collaboration between TME and Sprite aimed to shake up the music marketing landscape and offer fans an unprecedented summer experience. The Sprite Cool Light single, with its diverse styles and unique characteristics, captivated music lovers and quickly became the hottest trend in the summer music scene.

To ensure that the coolness of the concert extended to as many music fans as possible, the event was also made available online on the four major platforms of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K Songs. This virtual presence allowed fans from all over the world to join in and enjoy the show.

By partnering with Sprite, TME has championed a new paradigm of music marketing. This collaboration demonstrates the power of combining a renowned beverage brand with a leading music entertainment platform to create an innovative and immersive experience for fans. The success of the Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night concert showcases the immense potential of cross-industry collaborations in the music industry.

Both TME and Sprite are excited about the outcome of this joint venture and are committed to further exploring new avenues in music marketing. This groundbreaking concert has set the bar high and has undoubtedly cemented its position as the most sought-after music event of the summer for young people.

As the concert comes to an end, fans are left with a lingering sense of excitement and anticipation for what TME and Sprite will bring next. With their proven ability to create unforgettable experiences and connect with the younger generation, the partnership between TME and Sprite continues to reshape the music industry and set new standards for future collaborations.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from this dynamic duo as they work together to create a new era of music marketing and entertainment.

