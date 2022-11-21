Source title: Tencent Music Wave Chart October list revealed: jazz and rock masterpieces frequently appear indie music is gaining momentum

Yesterday, the Tencent Music Inspurs (hereinafter referred to as “Inspurs”), a sub-list of the Tencent Music Chart, released the October 2022 list. After a rigorous selection by the Inspur judging committee composed of more than 100 professional creators, Yu Kewei joined hands with the new song “Moon” to warmly reach the top. It is worth noting that the four female singers Yu Kewei, Wei Ruxuan, Wei Lan, and Yuan Yawei TIA RAY were unanimously loved and recommended by the judges of the Inspur Rankings, ranking TOP4 on the list. With different styles, they brought an auditory feast to the audience with diverse genres such as pop, rock, and jazz, and made us feel the flourishing of the current Chinese music scene. Jazz performance is outstanding Yu Kewei releases new song “Moon” warmly reaches the top As the “Queen of OST” in recent years, Yu Kewei has always been known for his mellow voice and pure emotion. In the October list, Yu Kewei once again healed the audience with a strong and warm voice, and the new song “Moon” narrated the details of the relationship with heart. Well-known producer Han Likang commented: “The moon can be returned to Ye Shen, but the applause is still given to Yu Kewei” Also following the “healing school” is the popular lyric song “My Viewpoint” from Wei Lan. In the song, Wei Lan confides a girl’s inner monologue in a gentle and smooth voice, filled with a touch of urban sadness, so that every girl can see her own shadow in the song, making this song also full of healing Energy, the lyricist Shen Mingli said: “Use my perspective, which is also a female perspective, to comfort people who are running around and confused. After listening to it, I should feel understood and healed.” The jazz songs in this month’s list have sprung up suddenly, and the fourth and fifth places on the list are all slow jazz songs. “Famous jazz actress” Yuan Yawei TIA RAY sang the ending song “Easy to Love” for the recently hit TV series “Ranging Heart”, which incorporates her own lazy voice into the retro melody, making us feel the elegance of women in love Attitude and free personality, also successfully won the fourth place; the fifth place is an “old song new song”: Ku Juji joined hands with the new generation of female singer Ye Qiaolin to jointly perform the song “Someone Downstairs” released in 1998 . As a rare jazz style in Cantonese songs, “Someone Downstairs” is quite ingenious in rhythm and chord design. Tanya Cai’s quiet and soothing tune, Huang Weiwen’s delicate lyrics depicting the trivial life, coupled with a new male and female duet, the song is full of With beauty and sweetness. The rise of independent musicians and the recovery of Chinese golden songs are booming Last week, Tencent Music Data Research Institute released the “Golden Melody Research Experiment” report, showing that quality works have risen in recent years, and the recovery of “Golden Melody” has shown signs of recovery. Looking at the list of this issue, Wei Lan and Gu Juji’s delicate and catchy Cantonese singing brought us back to the era of Hong Kong Philharmonic in an instant; Xilinnayi Gao and Huang Xiaoyun also let us see the growth and breakthrough of the new voice. The competition between powerful singers and original singers shows that there is no shortage of high-quality songs in the current music scene, which confirms the current prosperity of the Chinese music scene. As Wu Mengqi, founder of EY Music, commented, “Gaowuren can often find a good balance between business, literature and art, and fashion in the composition of lyrics and music.” In addition, relying on the influence of cross-border traffic and excellent production resources, IP songs have also become a “golden song maker”. The “Preface to the Pavilion of the King of Teng” sung by Lin Zhixuan, who ranked eighth on the list in this issue, is the skin promotion song for the preface of the Pavilion of the King of Teng, which is a collaboration between Glory of the King and the Pavilion of the King of Teng in Nanchang. The production of the song was performed by Lin Zhixuan himself. The Chinese folk music instruments are fully used in the music. The melody is melodious and exciting, realizing the perfect fusion of modern rhythm and ancient rhyme. Tencent Music Wave Chart is committed to creating the most professional and influential music list in the Chinese music scene. It defines good music professionally, sticks to the quality of the music scene, and selects high-quality new songs worth listening to every month. Inspur Billboard and Tencent Music are jointly composed of You Bang and Tencent Music Chart, which provide listeners with different perspectives on music appreciation through a diverse evaluation system. Looking at the list of this issue, we can see the charm of Chinese music works under the diversified development. What high-quality new songs will be on the list next month, and which singers will be on the list, so stay tuned. Disclaimer: China Net Entertainment reproduced this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not represent the views and positions of this website. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk. 