Wu Zhenglong presided over the convening of the provincial party committee study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Special Research Results Exchange Meeting and the Provincial Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group Study Meeting Emphasis

Promoting the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

On the new journey, it is better to “take up a new mission and write a new chapter”

Zhang Yizhen and Deng Xiuming attended

Meeting Point News On November 21, the provincial party committee study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held. Provincial party secretary Wu Zhenglong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further promote the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work. Carry forward the great spirit of party building, keep in mind the “three musts”, put yourself down, pay close attention to implementation, comprehensively promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, and better shoulder the “strive to be an example, strive to be a demonstration, and walk in the forefront” on the new journey “Glorious mission, strive to write a new chapter in the modernization of Jiangsu, “strong, rich, beautiful and high”, firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions and excellent results to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Zhang Yizhen, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Deng Xiuming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting.

After the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Provincial Party Committee resolutely implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and took the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future. According to the unified arrangement of the Provincial Party Committee, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the Deputy Governor, and relevant provincial departments will study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and closely follow the strategic deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Investigation and research, planning and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, key tasks, and key starting points, and formed 34 high-quality research results. At the meeting, the comrades of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee focused on studying and understanding the rich connotation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the clear central tasks, the strategic arrangements made and the major deployments for the next five years, and earnestly exchanged speeches around the research results. Everyone agreed that this was not only an in-depth exchange of learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, but also an ideological collision of comprehensively promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu. Through learning and communication, we can further comprehend the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China completely, accurately and comprehensively, have a deeper understanding of “what is”, have a clearer grasp of “what to do”, and have a more pragmatic understanding of “how to do it”. planning. It is necessary to absorb the results of this special research into the documents of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session, absorb it into daily work, and implement it into the decision-making deployment of thoroughly implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promoting the new practice of Jiangsu’s modernization with Chinese-style modernization.

After the exchange, Wu Zhenglong pointed out that to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the most important and fundamental thing is to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Defending the “two establishments” and achieving “two maintenances” are not empty slogans, but specific practical requirements, which must be reflected in the firm consciousness of arming the mind, guiding practice, and promoting work with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era It is reflected in the actual actions of resolutely implementing the important instructions of the General Secretary and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, in the actual results of following the General Secretary’s new journey and making achievements in the new era, and in the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Work hard to turn the grand blueprint drawn by the conference into a beautiful reality. The whole province must continue to promote the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Party members and cadres must follow what they learn, learn in depth, and learn repeatedly. Make the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China well-known and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and effectively unify the thoughts and actions of the whole province with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and unify it with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that investigation and research are the heirlooms of our party, the foundation of planning and the way to success. It is necessary to continue to carry forward the fine tradition of investigation and research, focus on the big picture and start from the small, and further study the ideas and measures to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, plan accurately, and implement them. It is necessary to plan and prepare for the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session on the basis of concentrated research, and mobilize the whole province to better “take up new missions and write new chapters.” Party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres, especially leading cadres at all levels, must work hard and work hard, drive the whole province to fight tenaciously and unitedly, and unswervingly promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root and blossom in Jiangsu , and strive to fully display the realistic picture of Chinese-style modernization on the land of Jiangsu, so that the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security will be more substantial, more secure, and more sustainable.

Responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments and units attended the meeting.

Huang Wei, reporter from Xinhua Daily Junction Point