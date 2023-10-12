Home » Nature summit, businesses can save biodiversity – News
News

Nature summit, businesses can save biodiversity – News

by admin
Nature summit, businesses can save biodiversity – News

If Italian companies invested 93 euros per year in the protection and restoration of biodiversity for every million in turnover, it would be possible to achieve the ambitious national goal of restoring 90% of habitats in poor conservation status by 2050, i.e. 723,500 hectares. The annual cost necessary to support recovery actions is equal to 260 million euros, or 0.013% of the national GDP. Furthermore, for each euro invested, a return in benefits for the community of 14.7 euros is estimated. These are some of the data “on the crucial role that the private sector can play in combating the damage to ecosystems” presented on the occasion of the European Business & Nature Summit (Ebns) in Milan. The initiative – explain the organizers – is of the European Commission organized in collaboration with the spin-off of the University of Padua Etifor, the Forum for Sustainable Finance, Lombardy Region and the European Business & Biodiversity Platform.

The Etifor team’s analysis is based on the Impact Assessment Study. Biodiversity recovery and conservation activities in Italy would lead to overall economic benefits of almost 70 billion euros by 2050. This depends on the ability of biodiversity-rich ecosystems to provide ecosystem services, such as carbon storage and sequestration, regulation of water quality and erosion control, pollination, production of renewable raw materials (such as wood and biomass for energy use, food and fibre), flood risk management and cultural, recreational or tourist services.

“We need to definitively dispel the myth that sees companies as almost exclusive actors in the ongoing environmental crises: the causes are systemic”, explained Alessandro Leonardi, CEO of Etifor.

See also  The European Union smeared Hong Kong's electoral system and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted: It is not the turn of any external force to make irresponsible remarks! _Xinhua Newspaper Network

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

After its criminal activities were exposed… reports classify...

Powerful Storm System Brings Snow to Rockies and...

Ethereum’s Volatile Ride: Key Factors Explored

Edicto Fidelina Conrado Mosquera – Chocó7días.com

Xi Jinping Explores Ceramic Culture and Technological Innovation...

Giro d’Italia in Oropa, the historic procession anticipated...

Gwangju Nam-gu “reaffirms that it is not illegal”...

Intentional Fire Destroys Rubén Salazar Apartments in South...

They capture the structure of the ‘Clan del...

Bus Mestre: 13 injured people still hospitalized –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy