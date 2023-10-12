Home » Christophe Galtier, former PSG coach, joins Qatari club Al-Duhail
Sports

Christophe Galtier, former PSG coach, joins Qatari club Al-Duhail

by admin
Christophe Galtier, former PSG coach, joins Qatari club Al-Duhail

A little over three months ago, Christophe Galtier left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of a complicated season, against a backdrop of sporting failures and accusations of racism dating back to his time on the bench. OGC Nice (2021-2022). The Frenchman has just signed up, Thursday October 12, with the Qatari club Al-Duhail, crowned champion of the emirate in 2023.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Christophe Galtier, PSG coach, defends himself after accusations of racist remarks targeting him

Christophe Galtier, 57, succeeds Argentinian Hernan Crespo, who led Al-Duhail to the title. In a press release, the training was delighted to welcome “an influential figure in French football”.

Having passed through Saint-Etienne, Lille and Nice as head coach, winner of Ligue 1 with LOSC in 2021 and PSG in 2023, the former Olympique de Marseille player is therefore returning to service within a team currently fourth in the Qatari championship after five days and in difficulty in the Asian Champions League (two matches without a victory).

Trial in December

Christophe Galtier left PSG after only one season, marked by early eliminations in the round of 16 in the Champions League, against Bayern Munich, and in the Coupe de France, against OM.

The end of his financial year, punctuated by an eleventh national coronation for the capital club, was especially tarnished by accusations of racism and Islamophobia coming from Nice, his previous club. Charges that he denies, but for which he was placed in police custody. A trial for moral harassment and discrimination awaits him in December.

See also  EVERGREEN EDUCATIONAL FARM TROPHY | Sportdimontagna.com

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Paris Saint-Germain, French champion… despite everything

The World with AFP

You may also like

Arizona Diamondbacks Make MLB Playoffs History with Four...

Empoli-Salernitana: criticisms, considerations, facts

You overdid this! The Czech fighter was fired,...

Arizona Diamondbacks Catcher Gabriel Moreno Leaves Game Due...

Soccerment announces a strategic partnership with Federico Dimarco...

Tunisia, Serbia, and South Korea Triumph at World...

Ice hockey: Innsbruck early in the CHL round...

Venezuelan Catcher Gabriel Moreno Makes Unprecedented Home Run...

Verstappen broke Formula 1

Spanish Player Alcaraz Misses Quarterfinals at ATP Shanghai...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy