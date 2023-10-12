Christophe Galtier, former PSG coach, joins Qatari club Al-Duhail

A little over three months ago, Christophe Galtier left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of a complicated season, against a backdrop of sporting failures and accusations of racism dating back to his time on the bench. OGC Nice (2021-2022). The Frenchman has just signed up, Thursday October 12, with the Qatari club Al-Duhail, crowned champion of the emirate in 2023.

Christophe Galtier, 57, succeeds Argentinian Hernan Crespo, who led Al-Duhail to the title. In a press release, the training was delighted to welcome “an influential figure in French football”.

Having passed through Saint-Etienne, Lille and Nice as head coach, winner of Ligue 1 with LOSC in 2021 and PSG in 2023, the former Olympique de Marseille player is therefore returning to service within a team currently fourth in the Qatari championship after five days and in difficulty in the Asian Champions League (two matches without a victory).

Trial in December

Christophe Galtier left PSG after only one season, marked by early eliminations in the round of 16 in the Champions League, against Bayern Munich, and in the Coupe de France, against OM.

The end of his financial year, punctuated by an eleventh national coronation for the capital club, was especially tarnished by accusations of racism and Islamophobia coming from Nice, his previous club. Charges that he denies, but for which he was placed in police custody. A trial for moral harassment and discrimination awaits him in December.

