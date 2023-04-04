The 24-episode suspense short drama “True Detective Mr. Qin” starring Qin Yangming, Lin Yanrou, Guo Ziyu, the inheritors of the Zhouyi family of Chinese studies, will be exclusively broadcast on the entire network of Tencent Video from April 4. The play is directed by director Zhang Bowei, with Wang Wenhui, Hao Xiaonan, He Yongjie and Ma Qiang as producers, Chengdu Qishu Drama Creator and Gai Mingfeng as screenwriters, and Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd. Produced by Zhejiang Zhonghe Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Tianjin Jiuzi Hongge Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Tianjin Jingxing Culture Media Co., Ltd.





The play tells the tragic death of a newspaper tycoon and his wife, and his daughter Wu Xiaolin became the only survivor in the family.In order to get rid of the rumors that her parents were haunted by evil spirits, she approached Mr. Qin, a real detective who specializes in solving “conspiracy cases”. Strange cases such as Yin soldiers started a thrilling journey to find out the truth step by step.





Multiple elements are interlocking, suspenseful reasoning affects people’s hearts

“True Detective Mr. Qin” is bold and innovative. On the basis of investigating cases, it also adds elements such as suspense, reasoning, novelty hunting, and spirit exploration, making the cases under layers of fog even more strange.And when these “one-by-one mysterious cases” that were originally hard to see were solved by the wonderful combination of Wu Xiaolin and Mr. Qin, the truth of the incident also surfaced one after another.

Just like the core expressed in the play: there are no ghosts in this world, only the vast and natural wonders; Through various weird events and narrative methods of searching for the truth, various contradictory and unified human natures such as life and death, crime and punishment, rationality and madness, innocence and temptation, suppression and resistance, etc. are vividly interpreted.





Film-level team production creates a quality viewing experience

It is understood that Zhang Bowei, the director of the play, has directed the TV series “Undecided Kiss”, “Very Star Y”, the movies “The Demon Fox Su Daji”, “Memory Folding”, “Painted Skin Master 2”, “Penglai Wizard”, “Peach Blossom” “Origin”, “Apocalypse Waking Insects”, “Looking for the Dragon” and many other representative works with excellent reputation; he has written “Yesterday and Past”, “Revenge and Redemption”, “Magician”, “Seizing the Gem and Lion Pavilion”, Fu Xiangwei, the gold medal artist of many high-quality film and television dramas such as “Where is the Distance”, “The Awakening of Young Heroes”, “Like a Drama”, “Looking for Snow Mountain”, “Porcelain Meets a Thief” and many other high-quality film and television dramas, serves as the art director of the drama Participated in the film and television modeling design of many excellent film and television dramas such as “Mythology”, “Dear Yiqi Jun”, “My Father and My Soldiers”, “Golden Branches and Jade Leaves”, “The Police Dog is Coming”, “Smiling Mother” Teacher Chen Huijun served as the play’s styling director.





In terms of actors, the actor Qin Yangming who played the leading role Mr. Qin is the inheritor of the Zhouyi family of Chinese studies and the 28th generation descendant of the Huangji School in Taiwan, China. Because of his family background, he is also known as a star in the Chinese Yi Xue circle, and one of the most promising and youngest Feng Shui experts in China. At the same time, Qin Yangming is also a powerful actor. Since his debut, he has starred in excellent works such as “Fatal Awakening”, “Supernatural Person”, “Escape from Hell”, “The Great Fallen Demon” and so on.

The heroine Wu Xiaolin is played by Taiwanese actress Lin Yanrou. In the play, she plays a reporter who is smart and brave while being well-informed. Lin Yanrou, who has debuted for many years, has many classic works, whether it is the TV series “When I Like You, The Wind Is So Sweet”, “Mobai”, “The Origin of Three Lives Is Qing Huan”, “The Cat Riding a Fish”, “Perfect Match Crisp Heart Tang, or the movies “The Legend of the Condor Heroes: Eighteen Palms of the Dragon”, “The Mermaid”, etc., left a good impression on the audience.





In the play, Wu Xiaolin and Mr. Qin often investigate cases side by side. Although Wu Xiaolin seems to have an unforgiving mouth, she is very kind in her heart, a typical knife-mouthed bean curd heart; as a Fengshui master, Mr. Qin is upright, black and white. Afterwards, it is easier to conduct a calm and careful logical analysis.

The two complement each other perfectly in character, and their high-sweet interaction is full of highlights. The performances of Qin Yangming and Lin Yanrou also added a lot of points to these two characters, allowing the audience to visually increase the sense of role substitution. Once the CP with both strength and good looks was released, the topic level continued to rise. In addition, Guo Ziyu’s powerful joining also adds a lot of highlights to this drama.





This “True Detective Mr. Qin” suspense thriller reasoning drama promotes the goodness of human nature by exposing the so-called evil of human nature, and reflects the devil in everyone’s heart in a way intertwined with supernatural and reality. The ups and downs of the plot, full of weird spirit exploration journey, on April 4th Tencent video micro-short drama will be broadcast exclusively on the whole network, so stay tuned!



