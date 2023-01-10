I’m Freddie from easy whiskey

I’m criticisable, but that’s how I am

Don’t believe me, I’m not weak

They made me skilled, but the war ended

If there’s one thing that hurts me so much it is

Mineral water!

It will be miraculous, but please me

I can’t drink it!

ROME – Ferdinando Buscaglione known as Fred (Turin 1921 – Rome 1960) was the idol of my childhood, also because he drove around in a hyperbolic car and even science fiction for us Italians: the Ford Thunderbird coupé model 1959.

