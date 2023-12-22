“That’s Mamba”: Nike’s Tribute to Kobe Bryant and New Product Launch

Nike Honors Kobe Bryant with New Campaign “That’s Mamba”

In a heartfelt tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Nike has officially launched a new campaign called “That’s Mamba”. The campaign features advertising boards in major cities across the United States, showcasing iconic moments from Bryant’s career.

One of the featured moments includes Bryant’s appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999, playing with a broken right hand. Another image captures Bryant holding the ball in his left hand during training, while another shows him silencing the cheers on the sidelines with his index finger during the 2008 Olympic gold medal game.

Accompanying the campaign is a promotional video featuring a female basketball player with an injured right hand, throwing the ball with her left hand at the free-throw line. The focal point of the campaign is the upcoming release of the Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba” shoe, as well as the corresponding Mamba Mentality apparel line.

Both the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba” and Mamba Mentality clothing series are set to be officially launched on December 27th. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release.

The “That’s Mamba” campaign serves as a powerful and poignant reminder of Kobe Bryant’s enduring impact on the world of basketball and beyond. It’s a fitting tribute to a legendary athlete whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

