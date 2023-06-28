the 1 x 1 of the Pirate

Belgrano was third in the Projection Tournament with 42 points after beating Instituto 1-0 at the Armando Pérez property, Gloria is 20th, with 25 units. El Celeste played more than half an hour with one less player due to the expulsion of Troilo.

The match corresponded to date 22 of the Reserve Tournament and was played like a classic, where the strong leg abounded.

The weak match of referee Ignacio Cuicchi, who allowed the players to exceed their strength and penalized unevenly, ended up complicating the protagonists.

This was the 1 x 1 for the Pirates:

JOHN STRUMIA (6). A great cover in the first half against a shot from Puebla. In the second he had to cut several centers and he was sure.

FRANCISCO FACELLO (6). He started the game from the side and was permanently sent out by the band. He put the center back on Romero’s goal. He then got up from behind the wheel and completed a good performance.

MATÍAS MORENO (8). The best of the Pirate. A great first half to neutralize the attacks of Instituto, in the second half, when B was left with 10, it was the pattern of resistance.

MARIANO TROILO (4). He went too far and was sent off when the team needed the most peace of mind. It is not the first time that he has happened to her.

GERONIMO HEREDIA (5). Good game, without too many complications. In the second he went more on the attack than in the PT.

Reserve classic between Belgrano and Instituto in the Armando Pérez property. (Jose Gabriel Hernandez / The Voice)

GONZALO ROMERO (6). A great goal to sentence the fate of the classic. He played a good game and brought play to the midfield.

TIAGO CRAVERO (6). Lots of sacrifice in between. He scored, cut and was important to prevent the visitor from having more space to play.

JEREMIAS LUCCO (6). He handled the ball and when he had to hold the ball he did it in a good way.

GENARO BRACAMONTE (5). He did not start well and with the expulsion of Troilo he had to leave the field earlier than expected.

DANIEL BARREA (5). A lot of dedication and fight. He was not well assisted, nor could he resolve in the best way the few chances that he counted.

FACUNDO LENCIONI (5). Well giving a hand, he lacked a greater contribution in the attack when the game called for a pause.

LUCAS BERNABEU. He stood in the background to close the defense after the departure of Troilo. He complied.

LUCAS BUSTS. He entered when the team had 10, he contributed in the middle of the field with dedication and sacrifice.

LAUTARO GUTIERREZ. Lots of power for one-on-one fighting. He had a clear one that took time to define.

MANUEL RIVERA. He played little.

