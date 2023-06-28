Meknes security overthrows forty involved in the possession and promotion of drugs

2023 Jun 27 – modified on

Electronic flag – Rabat

On the basis of accurate information provided by the services of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance, the anti-gang squad managed, Monday evening, to arrest a 41-year-old man with a criminal record, on suspicion of his involvement in a case related to the possession and promotion of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

A security source stated that the suspect was arrested at the level of the control point at the entrance to the city of Meknes, immediately after his arrival in a light car coming from a city in the north of the Kingdom. 15 thousand dirhams suspected of being the proceeds of this criminal activity.

The source added that the suspect was kept under theoretical guard at the sign of the judicial investigation that is taking place under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case, as well as to identify the potential intersections and connections of this criminal activity.





