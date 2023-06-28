Home » Meknes security overthrows forty involved in the possession and promotion of drugs
News

Meknes security overthrows forty involved in the possession and promotion of drugs

by admin
Meknes security overthrows forty involved in the possession and promotion of drugs

2023 Jun 27 – modified on
[التاريخ]


Electronic flag – Rabat

On the basis of accurate information provided by the services of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance, the anti-gang squad managed, Monday evening, to arrest a 41-year-old man with a criminal record, on suspicion of his involvement in a case related to the possession and promotion of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

A security source stated that the suspect was arrested at the level of the control point at the entrance to the city of Meknes, immediately after his arrival in a light car coming from a city in the north of the Kingdom. 15 thousand dirhams suspected of being the proceeds of this criminal activity.

The source added that the suspect was kept under theoretical guard at the sign of the judicial investigation that is taking place under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case, as well as to identify the potential intersections and connections of this criminal activity.


See also  A meeting in Mexico highlights the pioneering role of His Majesty the King in supporting dialogue and coexistence between religions

You may also like

Securities Industry Suspends CFD Sales VS. Reopening and...

Six members of the ELN died in combats...

Brusaferro, let’s hope the Network of Rare Tumors...

Seven dead in a fire in the center...

The tragic story of Laura Acuña with one...

Migrant trafficking, two Afghans arrested in France –...

Presidency changed colors of the Colombian shield

The agglomeration effect of the Houshayu Financial and...

Waste emergency in the province of Foggia, full...

Meeting of the RADEEO Board of Directors June...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy