Presidency changed colors of the Colombian shield

June 28 is an important date for the LGBTIQ+ community, as it commemorates the struggle of this group that claims rights of equality and inclusion.

In order to make their interests visible, marches are held during this month. In fact, on Sunday June 25, in the city of Valledupar, a demonstration was held in which, through art, the marchers raised their flags to defend their rights.

Every day, people are more aware of this reality and as a show of support they unite with small or large actions to give visibility to the community. This is the case of the Presidency of the Republic, which decided to change its profile picture on Twitter. In the image you can see the Colombian shield, modified by a fuchsia tone, on the sides the colors of the representative flags of the LGBTQ+ community and trans pride.

Along with the message: “Join the diverse route for equality”, the presidency announced that, for the first time in the country’s history, the Casa de Nariño commemorates this date. “Today we celebrate diversity and the right of millions to love and be freely.”

