An Ohio couple celebrated their 79-year marriage last month, and recently ushered in a new milestone — Celebrating their shared 100th birthday.

June Malicote was born on July 13, 1922, and her husband, Hubert Malicote, came into the world 10 days later.

Last Friday (July 15), more than 130 family members, friends, neighbors and church members held a ceremony for the long-term, loving couple at Eaton Road Church of God in Hamilton, Ohio. birthday party.

“We just lived so much step by step, and suddenly we’re 100 years old,” Hubert Maricott told Fox News in a phone interview.

In September of their 19th year, they attended a church event with their respective circles of friends.

Hubert had been sitting in the seat behind June. Occasionally she looked back at him and smiled. He was fascinated.

“She looked beautiful in red,” recalls Hubert.

After they met again in church, they started dating. This went on for a year, and their friendship and romance continued to develop.

In November 1942, Hubert enlisted in the U.S. Navy to participate in World War II.

June insisted on standing behind him. She made war supplies for an Ohio machinery company to support the war effort.

“Time flies,” said Hubert. “We agreed it was time to get married.”

So they hurried back to Hamilton to get married at the church they first met. June borrowed a dress from a cousin and made a bouquet of roses under the church’s climbing rose gallery.

On June 8, 1943, the pastor announced that they were husband and wife.

Before long, Hubert had to leave his new wife and board an off-road train for a mission. He went from San Francisco to Honolulu.

He was posted to Pearl Harbor and worked on torpedoes and submarines for two years.

“We can’t make phone calls or telegraphs, we can’t use any means of communication that would determine our location,” said Hubert, who was reunited with his wife two years later.

They built their home on a five-acre ranch and raised three children, Jo, Sam and Theresa.

“Now they (the children) are married and have children,” said Hubert, who and June have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

“It was a very, very happy marriage,” he added.

June agrees that her marriage to Hubert has always been good, and they have a high degree of understanding.

“We didn’t even fight,” June said.

Their daughter, Jo Malicote, confirmed to Fox News that her parents never said a single harsh word to each other in her memory.

“Maybe we have differences, but we always work them out,” Hubert said. “Our attitude has always been, you’re not going to hurt someone you love.”

The centenarian couple had no special wishes for their birthday. They did, however, blow out 100 birthday candles on the cake with the help of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe Maricott added that she believes the key to her parents’ longevity is that they’ve been busy all the time.

“They never sit down and be lazy,” Joe concluded. “We have five acres and there’s always a fence to mend, there’s always work to be done.”

