Original title: The 12-year operation myth has fallen! The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls will be discontinued

How long can a mobile game operation last? I thought that “Clash of Clans” and “Honor of Kings” were legendary for more than 5 years, but the strong ones are even stronger. Bandai Namco’s “The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls” has persisted for 12 years. It’s a pity that this long track has now come to an end.

The official push of the idol card development versus social mobile game “The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls” announced that it will be discontinued on March 30, 2023. The official apologizes to the players, and also expresses its gratitude to the people who have maintained the game operation for more than ten years. When the server was opened, preparations were made to close the server for a few months. However, everyone’s enthusiastic planning and the close cooperation of the project team’s operation efforts, The result is a long-term operation of more than 10 years.

At present, the total number of game idols has reached 190, and the number of voice idols has exceeded 90. Many songs have been born, and concerts, animations, etc. have expanded the venues for idol activities. Cinderella girls have spread their wings. This is entirely because the producers love idols and love this game.

At the end, the official push of “The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls” did not forget to cheer for the IP sequel, declaring that “the world of Cinderellas will not stop moving forward in the future. There will be related derivative works in the future, idols. The stage will continue to shine.”Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: