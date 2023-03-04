NCPA Orchestra’s 2023 China Tour will start with Photo Tomita

On March 2, the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra officially announced the 2023 China tour plan. From March 13th to 24th, under the leadership of music director Lu Jia, the orchestra will join hands with cellist Qin Liwei, pipa player Zhang Qiang, and erhu player Ma Xianghua to visit Shanghai Oriental Art Center, Jiangsu Grand Theater and Wuhan Qintai Concert Hall in turn , Guangzhou Grand Theater, Changsha Concert Hall.

In 2021, the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra held its first large-scale domestic tour, which was affirmed and welcomed by music fans. Although the orchestra soon planned to tour again in 2022, it was canceled twice due to the epidemic. The domestic tour is finally about to start again. Lu Jia said, “The tour is first of all a responsibility, and it is our responsibility to share our unique thinking and performance on music with more people. In addition, the tour is also our commitment to the audience. , is the orchestra’s commitment to present the best of itself and the most beautiful music to as many people as possible. This is the purpose and attitude of each tour with the NCPA Orchestra.”

This time, the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra will conduct a large-scale tour of “five cities, eight performances and twelve days”, which will deepen the orchestra’s normalized local tour mechanism. Ren Xiaolong, the general manager of the orchestra, believes, “The experience of the first official domestic tour in 2021 has made the orchestra re-recognize its mission and positioning, that is: although we are in Beijing, we belong to the whole country, so continuous, regular, high-quality It is our responsibility as the Capital Orchestra to go out of Beijing and meet friends through music.”

According to reports, in the five cities of this tour, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou and other three cities have invited the orchestra to perform twice in a row to present two sets of works with different styles but equally important. The arrangement of a touring orchestra to perform two consecutive performances in one place is often seen in world-class orchestras touring in China. It is relatively rare for a domestic orchestra to perform two consecutive performances in multiple cities.

The German and Austrian classics are the field that Lv Jiahe Orchestra has been constantly cultivating, and this has also become their artistic features and highlights that are widely praised by music fans. Over the years, they have left many peak scenes of German and Austrian classic works in the National Center for the Performing Arts, and have demonstrated their excellent control of German and Austrian works many times in overseas tours, and many records of Beethoven and Bruckner have been widely received. praise. During this tour, Lu Jia and the orchestra will perform Wagner’s “Lohengrin” Act I Prelude, Brahms Symphony No. 2 and Bruckner Symphony No. 7, with three challenging musical works , showing the orchestra’s artistic achievements in German and Austrian works and opera music under the leadership of Lu Jia in the past ten years.

In addition, Lu Jiahe Orchestra will join hands with pipa player Zhang Qiang, cello player Qin Liwei, and erhu player Ma Xianghua to perform Zhao Jiping Pipa Concerto No. 2 and Chen Qigang’s highly acclaimed concerto “The Lost Time” respectively, presenting a show full of literati Emotional music feast. Affected by the epidemic, cellist Qin Liwei was unable to return to China for three years. The cooperation with the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra will be his first tour cooperation with a domestic orchestra after the epidemic. The perception of life, the pursuit of music color, and the melody of “Three Lanes of Plum Blossoms” are integrated into it. It is a very charming dialogue between Eastern and Western cultures, and it is also a classic symphony work that can represent Chinese culture. I hope that through my performance, this The delicate characteristics of this work are fully displayed to the audience.”

In recent years, under the impetus of the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra’s Works Commissioning Program, many world-class new works that have attracted wide attention and appeared frequently have been produced, and three of them will meet audiences from all over the world with the orchestra’s 2023 China tour. Pipa Concerto No. 2, composed by Zhao Jiping jointly commissioned by the National Center for the Performing Arts and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, combines Bohemian style sound and painting with the gentle rhythm of Jiangnan Pingtan. “Life Like a Play” is an orchestral work jointly commissioned by the National Center for the Performing Arts, New York’s Carnegie Hall, Paris Philharmonic and other institutions, composed by composer Chen Qigang. challenge. “Far Crossing” is the latest commissioned work of the National Center for the Performing Arts in 2022. Composer Yao Chen’s new work is inspired by the series “Book from Heaven” by artist Han Meilin. It just had its world premiere in February by the Orchestra of the National Center for the Performing Arts . Therefore, this tour will include three works commissioned by the National Center for the Performing Arts and Ye Xiaogang’s “Beautiful Village”, a total of four Chinese works. In Lu Jia’s view, this “not only reflects our confidence in Chinese composers and works, but also our due responsibilities and responsibilities as NCPA artists in promoting Chinese works.”

It is understood that during the five-place tour, the orchestra will also carry out a wealth of peripheral art activities in addition to the formal concert performances. In Shanghai, the performance of the orchestra is not only a part of the “Symphony of the Times – National Excellent Orchestra Invitational Performance”, but also the blockbuster opening performance of Shanghai Dongyi’s 2022/23 “Wuwen Xidong” spring and summer performance season. In Nanjing and Changsha, the orchestra will hold public rehearsals for music fans, and Lv Jia will also meet and communicate closely with many music fans. In Wuhan and Guangzhou, Lu Jia and Qin Liwei will participate in public welfare lectures hosted by well-known local music critics, and chief Li Zhe will also hold master classes for young music fans of the Guangzhou Opera House. (over)