



March 3, 2023, Shenzhen, China——OPPO Find N2 Flip released the Muzi 16GB+512GB top memory version, which is consistent with other versions in terms of product configuration. The new version is priced at 6,999 yuan.

Find N2 Flip is OPPO’s first up-and-down folding product. It defines a 3.26-inch arbitrary window with a ratio of 17:9 for the first time. This is currently the largest external screen in the vertical folding form. With innovative interactive methods, this “any window” brings more convenient and efficient solutions, supports multi-scenario service cards, and can quickly reply to messages, check the weather, record voice memos, and turn on timers without opening the phone. etc., greatly increasing the practicality of folding the off-screen screen up and down.

(Figure: Find N2 Flip “any window”)

In terms of hardware configuration, the main camera of OPPO Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX890 super-sensitive outsole sensor, which can present amazing picture details and rich colors even in low-light environments.In Hasselblad HD image quality engine and Mariana® With the blessing of MariSilicon X, it brings more professional picture quality performance. Find N2 Flip is also equipped with a 4300mAh large-capacity battery, supports 44W super flash charging, and can provide battery life of more than one day. In addition, the Dimensity 9000+ mobile platform jointly customized by OPPO and MediaTek brings the double guarantee of flagship performance and flagship battery life to Find N2 Flip.

The color design is also ingenious. The three colors of Muzi, Liujin, and Yahei meet different aesthetic needs, especially the color of Muzi, which is the most popular color among the three colors. It is a pity that there is no top memory when choosing Mu Zi.

