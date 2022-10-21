Original title: 3D horizontal narrative horror game “Overcast” Steam page is online for trial demo development

The Steam page of the 3D horizontal narrative horror game “Overcast” is officially launched. The game is produced by Manson Game Studio. Its story takes place in a small town in the Republic of China where warlords are in power. Surrounding the protagonists, leading them to a more dangerous situation…

At present, the demo of “Overcast” is under development, and it is expected that players will meet soon.

game introduction

“Passing Yin” is a 3D horizontal narrative horror game with traditional folklore as the theme. The background of the story is set in the small town of the Republic of China – Yichuan, which was imprisoned by superstition and feudalism, where warlords are in power, and the performance is peaceful. Undercurrent surging.

A bizarre marriage caused the “Dead City”, a dangerous place where hundreds of ghosts were detained, to emerge from the ghost mirages of the underworld, resulting in an imbalance between yin and yang and chaos in the eternal world. Lu Yao, a descendant of Yichuan’s “street watchman”, is the guardian of ghosts and mirages, and he is also the guide of the two realms of yin and yang.

The long line of fate connects fate, and characters from all walks of life are also involved in this treacherous turmoil, and as they peel off the incident, a bigger conspiracy hidden behind is about to surface…

Rich sidelines and double endings

This game contains a large number of plot branches. Players can restore the background and the truth of the story through many event details, leading to two different endings. Every choice you make will subtly affect the fate of the characters, immerse yourself into the characters’ perspective, and experience their emotions of growth, resistance, hope and redemption.

Live-action dubbing and animation blessing, staged a wonderful era group drama

The dubbing of the main line of the whole process, vivid interpretation of the character characteristics of each character, coupled with the performance of 3D scenes and animations, presents a grotesque story with the characteristics of the Republic of China and folk customs to the players. In the immersive and creepy atmosphere, watch a movie A splendid group portrait of the era drama.

Design based on traditional culture, restore the flavor of “Chinese horror”

Chasing corpses, asking rice, ghost weddings, sacrificial sacrifices, and puppet shows are decorated with elements full of traditional Chinese ghost culture, coupled with the elegant dual-text design of classical Chinese and vernacular, allowing players to be more immersed in the background of the Republic of China and feel the most The narrative horror atmosphere of Chinese flavor, step by step, restores a bizarre world view of the underworld.

Ghosts appear in the world, mild puzzle solving and stealth gameplay In this bizarre adventure, you have to step into a dangerous situation full of evil spirits. Around the plot, light puzzle solving, QTE actions, and sneak evasion are added. You will suddenly break into a cold sweat in the fear of the unknown ahead. , thrilling! game screen

