The 86-year-old performance artist Zheng Zhenyao passed away and won the “Golden Rooster Award” twice-Chinanews Video

On the morning of May 25th, the reporter learned from the National Theater of China that Zheng Zhenyao, a famous performing artist who won the “Golden Rooster Award” for Best Supporting Actress and Leading Actress for his films “Old Things in the South of the City” and “Beautiful Shanghai”, was on May 22 local time. Died in Australia at the age of 86.

After graduating from the Central Academy of Drama, Zheng Zhenyao entered the Central Experimental Drama Theater (now the National Theater of China) as an actor in 1958, and was once the director of the Central Experimental Theater. Princess Wencheng and Li Xiangjun in “Peach Blossom Fan”. After entering the field of film and television, in 1983 and 2004, she won the “Golden Rooster Award” for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress respectively for Song Ma in the movie “Old Things in the South of the City” and the mother in the movie “Beautiful Shanghai” prize. (Produced by Xu Miaoqiao)

