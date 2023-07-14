The Acropolis is closed due to a heat wave that hits southern Europe

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Grumpy tourists lamented the temporary closure of Athens’ Acropolis Friday after Greek authorities closed the gates of the world monument between noon and early afternoon amid a heat wave that continues to plague southern Europe.

Red Cross staff handed out bottles of water to tourists waiting in long lines in the hope that they would reopen the gates and climb the steps to the Parthenon temple as temperatures were forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Greek capital.

Some visitors said they were frustrated because they were unaware of the last-minute announcement by the Greek authorities that the Acropolis would be closed at noon. One tourist said he was disappointed because his cruise was leaving in the next few hours.

“I even bought a 50-euro skip-the-line ticket and couldn’t get into the venue,” Hector, from Mexico, told The Associated Press.

Others who managed to get in before closing were elated despite the heat, like Sylvia from Colombia, who said she came prepared.

“We have water and we have some fans,” he told the AP. “And I think it’s always an amazing experience to be here.”

Red Cross coordinator Ioanna Fotopoulou said paramedics at the site provided first aid to several tourists showing symptoms of dehydration and dizziness.

In Spain, people flocked to the beaches as the country enjoys a brief respite from its second heat wave of the summer.

Aemet, Spain’s weather agency, announced that another heat wave is expected to start on Sunday, with even higher temperatures.

In Italy, the country’s health minister asked residents of 10 cities from Bologna to Rome on Friday to avoid being outdoors in the midday heat due to extreme temperatures. The same warning has been issued for five other cities in Sicily, Sardinia and Puglia for this weekend.

On the island of Cyprus, southeast of the Mediterranean Sea, people crowded under air conditioners and fans at full blast as midday temperatures inside were forecast to hit 43 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit). ).

___

Associated Press writers Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Colleen Barry in Milan and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report.

