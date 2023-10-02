The Amazing releases ‘Streetfighter’ | Niche Music

The Amazing, a psychedelic rock band based in Stockholm, Sweden, has released their new single ‘Streetfighter’, released on September 21st from Fashionpolice Records!

Formed around singer-songwriter Christoffer Gunrup and Reine Fiske, known as a member of the local band Dungen, the group now includes Moussa Fadera, Alexis Benson, and Frederik Swahn.

The band that appeared on David Letterman and toured with Tame Impala is back after a long hiatus. It’s their first new song in five years. I’m so happy.

When I listen to the familiar psychedelic folk rock again, there’s a certain elegance to it that I love. A unique smooth feeling. I’m looking forward to hearing more about this comeback, as it seems like they’re about to release an album.

Posted on 2023.10.02

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

