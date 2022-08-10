Recently, the ancient suspense radio drama “Mizi Academy” was successfully completed in the Himalayas.

The cool special feature in time for the end of summer, the original radio drama “Mizi Academy” by Shengke Studio has been successfully completed, capturing the last remaining heat, the thrilling storyline, the development of the brain-burning case, through the stimulation of hearing, the summer The heat of the sun is completely driven away! The power of dreams is the well that needs to be filled most in the heart. I hope that one day the reflection of the moon will appear. All the cast members of “Mizi Academy” are zero-based cuties who love dubbing. After a long period of training and dedication, they showed their sincere voice interpretations to the audience with the greatest sincerity.

“Mizi Academy” mainly tells about a murder case in the capital’s Mizi Academy. Wei Ziming, a student of the academy, died strangely in the room. The death was grotesque, and there were even ghosts and ghosts. In terms of theory, Di Renbai, the Shaoqing of Dali Temple, was specially ordered to investigate the case thoroughly.

In the play, the voice actor Jiang Shuai, who plays multiple roles, also played the main role of “The Shining Office”. He has rich experience in dubbing and interpretation, and said to the finished book: “I am very grateful to the script writers and screenwriters for their wonderful stories. I would like to share with you that they have given me a very crucial substitution guide in terms of the plot and the perspective of the characters, and I also thank other dubbing partners for their tacit cooperation. I look forward to our continued cooperation and present better dubbing works for everyone.”