Pacifying Rosario will be the next mission of the Argentine Army Engineers Command, which will have the responsibility to participate in the process of urbanization of popular neighborhoods to help put an end to the prevailing drug violence.

“They are the Armed Forces of our democracy. In the exemplary way in which they acted in the pandemic and in the fires, they will now do so with the same honesty, skill and conviction, in aid of a citizenry that needs them,” President Alberto Fernández told the make the announcement

Created in 1813 by General José de San Martín, the Command of Engineers is one of the five “arms” of the Army and has a wide range of tactical and field skills that allowed him to be protagonists at critical moments.

The structure of the Argentine army is divided into four broad human and material resources Arms, Services, Technical Troops and Special Operations. Within the so-called “Armas” they find each other infantry, cavalry, artillery, engineers, and communications.

The Engineer Command is one of the five weapons “of combat support, organized, trained and equipped to carry out specific functions, activities and tasks, in order to contribute to concretize the mission of the supported force”, as explained by the army.

Beyond the construction of roads, bridges and other important works, both in the front line and in the rear, the Engineer Command applies means, procedures and technical knowledge to solve tactical problems. Among its obligations is also that of “limiting the possibility of maneuver of the enemy”, as detailed on the web.

In addition, it adds that one of its own characteristics is that given the “insufficient availability of forces and means, it enhances the importance of the Weapon, since its mission will contribute to reducing the effects that these characteristics and limitations impose. At the same time, it must provide protection against the effects of enemy weapons, regular or chemical-biological-nuclear (CBN), and improve living conditions on the ground.”

The Engineer Command is trained to carry out amphibious operations, it has army divers and “flame throwing equipment that makes it possible to dislodge or destroy enemy resistance in shelters or in extreme situations.”

against mobility

It is a military concept put into action by the Engineer Command. It involves the construction of obstacles of all kinds, including demolitions, to make it difficult for the “enemy” to maneuver.

Within this concept they also have the ability to generate camouflage or distortion effects to prevent forces from being hit by enemy fire.

UN Peacekeepers

The Engineer Command was an active representative in war zones such as Kuwait and Kosovo. However, the greatest achievement was becoming the first line of security in cases of natural disasters such as the floods in the province of Santa Fe.

“Engineers: Bold warriors that the country forged on its anvil. They are soldiers, steel titans in the noble and selfless mission”, the verses of their song describe them.

Saint Ignatius of Loyola

He is a worldwide revered saint, who in his youth was a soldier reaching the rank of Captain. He also intervened in the direction of organization and reinforcement works of the fortress. Founder of the Society of Jesus, Captain of Engineers of the Spanish Army.

As founder of the Society of Jesus, he had a preponderant activity in the construction of engineering works during the American colonization that, today, are Argentine relics.

For these reasons, on June 14, 1960, the Inspectorate of Engineers proposed to the Secretary of State for War to designate San Ignacio de Loyola Patron of the Engineers Weapon.