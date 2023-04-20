The Art Exploration of Fujian Peking Opera Company_Guangming.com

The picture shows the stills of “Suolin Sac”.Photo courtesy of Jing Junmei

Recently, “Fujian Good Shows” Fujian Peking Opera Company presented excellent plays. The representative plays of nearly ten years were performed for a week, which was highly praised by the audience in the capital.

Sun Jinmei, a national first-class actor, is a leading figure in the Fujian Peking Opera Company. The representative plays of the Cheng school in this exhibition are “Suolin Bag”, “Jade Hairpin”, “The Legend of the White Snake” and “Red Maned Horse”. These repertoires are not only representatives of the Cheng school, but also classics of opera art. For example, in the “Spring and Autumn Pavilion” of “Suolin Nang”, the singing of “Xipi 26” followed by “Xipi Liushui” has a total of 50 lines, which lays out the delicate psychology of a caring, well-known rich lady. The beautiful melody and ups and downs of the rhythm can best reflect the artistic characteristics of Cheng Pai’s singing. Sun Jinmei inherited Cheng Pai’s melodious, low-pitched and tortuous singing characteristics in performance, and realized personalized interpretation according to her own voice conditions, which is not easy.

In the newly written play “North Wind Tight”, Sun Jinmei plays Wanyan Biaoyan, who is strong on the outside and soft on the inside. Such characters have never appeared in Cheng Pai dramas before. How to shape this character well? Genre is a kind of support here, but it is not the only support. For example, the innovation and refinement of singing, the integration of cross-industry, etc., make Wanyan Biaoyan on the stage a unique “this one”, which not only has the true qualities of Tsing Yi, but also integrates the temperament of Daomadan, both Delicate and strong. “Talented Girl Yu Xuanji” also continues the art path of creating new characters with Cheng School art. On the one hand, the performance of traditional Cheng School Tsing Yi is applied to new characters; The performance created a Yu Xuanji image that combines pride and infatuation, legend and reality. In 2013, Sun Jinmei won the Plum Blossom Award for the first time for her new historical drama “Talented Girl Yu Xuanji”.

Fujian Peking Opera Company was born in 1948 and has rehearsed more than 600 traditional plays and new plays for more than 70 years. The newly created play “Daughter of the East Neighborhood” was awarded by the former Ministry of Culture, and “The Monkey King” was made into an opera movie. The newly edited modern drama “Mountain Flower” won many awards such as the “Five One Project” award and the “Wenhua New Play Award”. “North Wind Tight” won the “Five One Project” award, “Wenhua Award Special Award”, the first prize of the Fifth China Peking Opera Art Festival, “Chinese Opera Society Award”, etc. Leading actor Tian Lei also won the Plum Blossom Award for this play.

During this performance in Beijing, the Fujian Peking Opera Theater also launched a special show of excerpts, including “Lin Chong’s Night Run”, “The Number One Scholar”, “Li Kui Visits His Mother”, “Eighteen Arhats Receive Dapeng” and so on. “Night Run” is a test of the actors’ skills. In terms of movements, there are hundreds of movements in “Running at Night”; in terms of performance, there are many performers who have performed well before singing and dancing. Gong Wusheng’s Li Zhe played Lin Chong before and Dapeng later, demonstrating his excellent basic skills. “Running at Night” vividly and vividly interprets Lin Chong’s helpless mood of being unable to return to his home and to leave his country. Lin Chong, the character in the play, has two professions of long leaning and bunting. Li Zhe has well integrated the artistic characteristics of these two professions, and his performance is natural.

Liu Yongbo works in Tsing Yi and Daoma Dan. She played the maid Xiaohui in “Jade Hairpin”, played the white lady in “Walking the Lake”, “Getting Marriage” and “Shocking Change” in “The Legend of the White Snake”, and played the role of “Silver Mountain” in “Red Maned Horse”. Dai Zhan Princess. With three roles, three professions, and three styles, the audience can truly capture the artistic brilliance emanating from the characters.

In addition to the characteristics of traditional operas with complete lines and diverse genres, the Fujian Peking Opera Theater has also made solid progress in the creation of modern operas. The newly edited modern Peking opera “Lin Xiangqian” shaped the artistic image of Lin Xiangqian, the pioneer of the Chinese labor movement. The old student Zhang Meng has completed the perfect transition from traditional drama to modern drama, while Sun Jinmei is willing to be a green leaf, setting off a brand new artistic world.

The Fujian Peking Opera Company has gone through more than 70 springs and autumns step by step, and has produced excellent works in recent years. I believe that the artistic path of Fujian Peking Opera Company will become wider and wider.Jing Junmei

(The author is an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences)

