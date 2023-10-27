The Art of Healing: An Exclusive Interview with Zhang Shuheng, Co-Director of “Tian Geng Ji”

Exclusive Interview with Zhang Shuheng, Co-Director of “Tian Geng Ji”: Healing Through Every Detail

China News Service, Beijing, October 26 (Reporter Gao Kai) – The recently released drama “Tian Geng Ji” has captured the attention of audiences with its unique flavor. A reporter from China News had an exclusive interview with Zhang Shuheng, the editing director and co-director of the drama, to discuss the creative process and the unique charm of the series.

“Field Farming Chronicles” takes farming life as its background and revolves around farming operations and the daily life of farmers. The novel theme and unconventional plot have garnered attention from the audience and the market. Zhang Shuheng shared that during the editing process, the team focused on presenting a larger layout and creating a healing effect for the viewers. They aimed to highlight the beauty and quality of everyday life through every detail captured on screen.

Zhang Shuheng emphasized the importance of straightforwardness and conciseness in the narrative editing of the drama. The team aimed to present the storyline in a natural and direct manner, avoiding fancy and complicated methods. This simplicity, however, did not undermine the impact of the series. “The Empty Mirror of ‘Tian Geng Ji'” quickly climbed the hot search list shortly after its release, with the audience appreciating the comfort it brought. From the scenery to the small details of daily life, such as raindrops on the eaves and curling smoke, every element contributed to the overall healing effect.

To achieve the desired healing effect, the team shot many beautiful scenery and objects, as well as detailed shots of firewood, rice, oil, and salt. In the editing process, these shots were given new meanings and were integrated into the characters’ development. The team aimed to create a journey of the heart for the audience. Flowers, grass, porridge, and rice on the editing table became part of the narrative, adding depth and charm to the series.

The series also features animal actors, presented in an anthropomorphic form. Zhang Shuheng explained that the animals’ performance was captured through various materials, and their moments were connected based on the plot’s needs. The editing process played a crucial role in ensuring the animals’ “accurate performance.”

In terms of clothing styling, the team made careful choices to enhance the overall aesthetic. Director Hong Ling had a clear vision for the painting style early in the creation process. The final styling plan included earth colors made of fine linen fabrics, reflecting a new style in costume design.

Underlying the core concept of “healing,” “Tian Geng Ji” quickly establishes empathy and resonance with young audiences through its truthful and relatable portrayal of mundane experiences and emotions. The drama presents a different kind of scenery, captivating viewers with its unique approach.

Zhang Shuheng believes that the current internet environment and the audience’s increased acceptance have provided creators with greater creative space. Each work has its own unique space worth exploring, and instead of defining a specific style, the team seeks the most suitable expression path for each fresh theme.

With its healing narrative, attention to detail, and unique aesthetic, “Tian Geng Ji” promises to deliver a refreshing viewing experience.

Share this: Facebook

X

