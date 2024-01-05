The Artistic Accomplishment of Movies vs. the Commercialization of Advertisements: Finding the Balance

The recently released “Do Not Disturb 3” has received criticism from viewers and a poor box office performance. Many viewers commented on the film’s heavy product placements and lack of artistic quality. In response, some people have compiled lists of all the product placements in the “Do Not Disturb” series and expressed their frustration with this advertising movie series.

While advertising movies are not inherently problematic, some argue that the heavy-handed product placements detract from the artistic quality of the films. They compare these advertisements to more subtle and artistic ads shot in Thailand, pointing out the stark contrast in artistic accomplishment.

The article emphasizes the difference between movies and advertisements, highlighting the artistic accomplishments of the former and the commercial nature of the latter. It stresses the importance of maintaining artistic quality in movies and not allowing commercialization to overshadow the artistic integrity of a film.

Furthermore, the article questions the viability of high-budget commercial blockbusters that prioritize product placement over artistic quality. It suggests that while commercialization is a reality in the film industry, it should not compromise the artistic merit of a movie.

The piece concludes with a reminder that movies are created for the audience’s enjoyment and artistic appreciation, while advertisements are designed to influence consumer behavior. It encourages readers to discern the difference between the two and not confuse the purpose of movies with that of advertisements.

